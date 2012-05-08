* Greek anti-austerity left gets shot at leadership

* America Movil bids for Dutch firm KPN

* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.77 pct, Mexico IPC down 2.44 pct

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, May 8 Latin American stocks slid their furthest in over a month on Tuesday, led by the most widely-traded shares, as a political stalemate in Greece sparked fears of a deterioration in the euro zone debt crisis.

The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped 2.24 percent to 3,755.02, its lowest level since early January.

A technical indicator known as the relative strength index dropped into "underbought" territory for the first time in over seven months, however, signaling stocks may be due for a rebound in coming sessions.

Shares tracked global markets lower after Greece's mainstream conservatives failed to form a coalition on Monday, opening a door for the country's anti-austerity left and throwing into question the country's ability to avert bankruptcy and stay in the euro zone.

Concern over Europe's debt crisis tends to lead investors away from riskier Latin American equities in favor of traditional safe-haven investments such as the U.S. dollar.

"Everything today is a reaction to the external markets, with the political question in Greece adding to worries," said Adriano Fontes, who helps oversee 135 million reais ($69.6 million) as a fund manager with Oren Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. "It's probable that foreign investors are taking their money out and domestic investors are following them."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1.77 percent to 60,139.28, its lowest level in over three months. The index crossed below its 150 day simple moving average, a level it has not closed below since Jan 2.

The Bovespa's most widely-traded shares weighed heavily on the index. Preferred shares of mining company Vale slid 2.82 percent. Those of state-controlled oil producer Petrobras fell 1.99 percent.

"The index has room to fall more in the medium term," Fontes said. "The scenario abroad remains adverse and we are not optimistic."

Shares of Brazil's largest airline TAM were among the only four gaining stocks. The shares added 0.3 percent after Brazil's stock market regulator on Monday approved a share swap allowing the company to be taken over by rival LAN. The company expects the deal to be concluded by the end of June.

Mexico's IPC index posted its biggest intraday decline since September, plunging 2.44 percent to 39,062.73.

Nearly 85 percent of the index's losses on Tuesday were represented by telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim.

Shares in the firm fell on Tuesday after the company said on Monday that it had offered to buy a stake in Netherlands-based KPN NV, eyeing it as a base for potential expansion in Europe.

The shares surged nearly 5 percent in the previous session, capping a more than 16 percent run in the previous two weeks to a record high.

"I am sure people knew some kind of news was coming on America Movil, and they knew it was good and they started to buy," said Juan Jose Resediz, an analyst at brokerage Arka in Mexico City. "Right now, (the stock) is seeing a technical correction since you need to utilize resources to buy the other company," he said.

Chile's IPSA index dropped 0.59 percent to 4,518.99.

Industrial conglomerate Copec lost 1.2 percent, weighing most heavily on the index, while retailer Falabella slid 0.94 percent.

($1 = 1.9402 Brazilian reais) (Additional reporting By Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City; Editing by Andrew Hay)