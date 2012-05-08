(Adds comments, updates to close)
* Greek anti-austerity left gets shot at leadership
* America Movil bids for Dutch firm KPN
* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.40 pct, Mexico IPC down 2.07 pct
By Rachel Uranga
Mexico City, May 8 Latin American stocks slid
their most in over a month on Tuesday as a political stalemate
in Greece sparked fears of a deterioration in the euro zone debt
crisis.
The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped
2.15 percent to 3,758.56, its lowest level since early January.
A technical indicator known as the relative strength index
dropped into "underbought" territory for the first time in over
seven months, however, signaling stocks may be due for a rebound
in coming sessions.
Shares fell across global markets after Greece's mainstream
conservatives failed to form a coalition on Monday, opening a
door for the country's anti-austerity left and throwing into
question the country's ability to avert bankruptcy and stay in
the euro zone.
"Some people already talk about Greece outside the eurozone,
and although most of the Greek debt is with the European Union
and IMF, there is always the risk of contamination", said Pedro
Galdi, chief strategist at SLW brokerage. "This ghost has
returned to haunt the stock market."
Concern over Europe's debt crisis roiled global markets last
year as some investors dumped riskier Latin American equities in
favor of traditional safe-haven investments such as the U.S.
dollar. A bout of liquidity injections helped boost markets this
year.
"The question of Europe is going to continue to generate
uncertainty," said Gerardo Copca, a strategist at consultancy
Metanalisis in Mexico City. But, he added the market could see a
rebound in the short term as investors pick up cheap stocks.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1.40
percent to 60,365.48, its lowest level in over three months. The
index also crossed below its 150-day simple moving average, a
level it has not closed below since Jan 2.
Commodities weighed heavily on the index, with preferred
shares of mining company Vale dropping 2.53 percent
and state-controlled oil producer Petrobras down 1.55
percent.
Shares of Brazil's largest airline TAM added 0.59
percent after Brazil's stock market regulator on Monday approved
a share swap allowing the company to be taken over by Chilean
rival LAN. The company expects the deal to be concluded
by the end of June.
Mexico's IPC index posted its biggest loss since
November, sliding 2.07 percent to 39,214.64 a day after breaking
an all time record.
Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled
by billionaire Carlos Slim, drove losses as it fell 8.20
percent.
Shares of Latin America's biggest cell phone company surged
nearly 5 percent in the previous session hitting a record high,
ahead of an announcement that it had offered to buy a stake in
Netherlands-based KPN NV, eyeing it as a base for
potential expansion in Europe.
Some market players had bet the company's vast expansion in
the Americas was near complete and the telecommunications giant
would not push into other continents, an effort that could be a
drag on its bottom line.
"This has basically opened up a new frontier as to the
company's uses of cash, that would extinguish any lingering
hopes that this will transition into a sleepy yield stock and
income investment anytime soon," said Richard Dineen, a
telecommunications analyst at HSBC in New York.
Chile's IPSA index dropped 0.55 percent to 4,520.62.
Industrial conglomerate Copec lost 1.2 percent and
Banco Santander Chile slipped 1.30 percent.
(Additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Rachel Uranga in
Mexico City; Asher Levine in Sao Paulo; Editing by Andrew Hay)