* Concern over possible Greek euro zone exit spooks markets
* China cuts bank reserve requirements, adds to growth fears
* Brazil Bovespa falls 2.08 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.78 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, May 14 Latin American stocks plunged
to their lowest level of the year on Monday as concerns about a
potential Greek exit from the euro and an economic slowdown in
China drove investors away from riskier assets.
The MSCI Latin American stock index posted
its biggest drop in over two months, slipping 2.96 percent to
3,581.59.
Shares tracked global markets lower on fears of a worsening
debt crisis in Europe. Investors moved away from riskier Latin
American assets into the safe-haven U.S. dollar.
A political impasse in Greece raised the specter of its
eventual departure from the euro zone. European Central Bank
policymakers openly voiced the possibility of a Greek exit over
the weekend.
Stocks in Brazil, Latin America's biggest economy, looked
set to keep falling after the country's benchmark Bovespa index
broke a key support level at 59,300 points. It will only
find another one at 55,000, said Marcio Cardoso, director at
brokerage Título Corretora in Sao Paulo.
"Two percent down is not bad considering the completely
uncertain scenario in Europe," said Cardoso. "In this scenario,
we have much fewer resources available for higher-risk assets,
and the money currently in the market is very nervous, making
volatility much higher."
Stocks were hit further by China's decision on Saturday to
cut the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves. Normally
seen as a pro-growth move, the action fueled fears the global
economic outlook was likely to get worse.
China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key
purchaser of Latin American raw material exports such as iron
ore, soybeans, copper and petroleum.
The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded
agricultural, energy and metals commodities fell 1.25 percent to
288.16, its lowest level since October 2010.
The Bovespa posted its biggest intraday decline in two
months, sliding 2.08 percent to 58,209.02. A technical indicator
known as the relative strength index showed stocks at their most
"underbought" level in 9 months.
"Its a troubling scenario," Cardoso said. "We have extremely
short-term money in the markets, and in this environment, the
Bovespa is not going to attract investors."
Brazil's biggest homebuilder PDG Realty fell 8.39
percent, contributing to much of the index's decline. Rival MRV
Engenharia slipped 4 percent.
Analysts said a string of poor earnings results from
Brazil's construction sector has put pressure on share prices.
State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil fell 3.64
percent, tracking global financial shares lower. Reports that
the bank is in talks to buy the remaining stake it still does
not own of Banco Votorantim also weighed on the
shares, as acquisition activity tends to hamper stocks in the
short term, analysts said.
Mexico's IPC index lost 0.78 percent to 38,585.56 as
it headed towards its lowest close in seven weeks.
Telecommunications firm America Movil lost 0.41
percent, weighing most heavily on the index. Retail and banking
firm Grupo Elektra slid 4.23 percent.
Chile's IPSA index posted its biggest fall in three
weeks, losing 0.83 percent to 4,439.20.
Industrial conglomerate AntarChile fell 3.59
percent, leading declines. Banco Santander Chile
slipped 1.44 percent.
(Additional reporting by Danielle Assalve; Editing by Andrew
Hay)