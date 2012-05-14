* Concern over possible Greek euro zone exit spooks markets
* China cuts bank reserve requirements, adds to growth fears
* Brazil Bovespa falls 3.2 pct, Mexico IPC down 1.4 pct
(Adds comment, closing prices)
By Lizbeth Salazar
MEXICO CITY, May 14 Latin American stocks fell
to their lowest level this year on Monday as concerns about a
potential Greek exit from the euro and an economic slowdown in
China spurred flight from riskier assets.
The MSCI Latin American stock index posted
its biggest drop in nearly seven months, slipping 3.62 percent,
extending a nearly 18 percent loss since the start of March that
has wiped out gains for the year.
A political impasse in Greece over forming a government
raised the specter of the country's eventual departure from the
euro zone. European Central Bank policymakers openly voiced the
possibility of a Greek exit over the weekend.
"Greece needs to reach an agreement this week," said Gerardo
Copca, an analyst at consultancy Metanalisis in Mexico City. "If
they do not, they will have to go to elections, and that will
keep up the uncertainty in financial markets."
Stocks in Brazil, Latin America's biggest economy, looked
set to keep falling after the country's benchmark Bovespa index
broke a key support level at 59,300 points, suggesting
stocks could slide another 7 percent to 55,000, said Marcio
Cardoso, director at brokerage Título Corretora in Sao Paulo.
Fears about Europe could keep pushing investors out of
riskier assets, such as Latin American stocks, into the
safe-haven U.S. dollar.
"In this scenario, we have much fewer resources available
for higher risk assets, and the money currently in the market is
very nervous, making volatility much higher," said Cardoso
Stocks were also hit by China's decision on Saturday to cut
the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves. Normally seen as
a pro-growth move, the action by the world's second biggest
economy fueled fears the global economic outlook was likely to
worsen.
China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key
purchaser of Latin American raw material exports such as iron
ore, soybeans, copper and petroleum.
The Bovespa posted its biggest decline since September,
dropping 3.21 percent to 57,539.61, its lowest level since the
beginning of January.
"Its a troubling scenario," Cardoso said. "We have extremely
short-term money in the markets, and in this environment, the
Bovespa is not going to attract investors."
Brazil's biggest homebuilder, PDG Realty, fell
10.15 percent. Rival MRV Engenharia slipped 5.53
percent.
Analysts said a string of poor earnings results from
Brazil's construction sector has put pressure on share prices.
State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil fell 4.31
percent, tracking global financial shares lower. Reports that
the bank is in talks to buy the remaining stake it does not own
of Banco Votorantim also weighed on the stock, as
acquisition activity tends to hamper stocks in the short term,
analysts said.
Mexico's IPC index lost 1.38 percent to close at its
lowest level since March.
Telecommunications firm America Movil lost 1.05
percent while retail and financial services firm Grupo Elektra
slid 6.73 percent.
Chile's IPSA index posted its biggest fall since
November, losing 1.37 percent.
Industrial conglomerate AntarChile fell 2.41
percent and retailer Fallabela shed 2.68 percent.
(Additional reporting By Asher Levine in Sao Paulo; Editing by
Leslie Adler)