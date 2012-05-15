* Greece troubles deepened fears about euro zone

* Brazil index breaks support levels, more losses eyed

* Brazil's Bovespa falls 2.3 pct, Mexico IPC down 1.1 pct (Recasts, adds comments and closing prices)

By Danielle Assalve

SAO PAULO, May 15 Latin American stocks fell to a more than five month low on Tuesday as the threat of a Greek exit from the euro zone rattled investors around the globe.

The MSCI Latin American stock index slid for a third straight session, losing 1.75 percent to close at its lowest since late November.

Attempts to form a government in Greece fell apart, raising the possibility of a rejection of the bailout terms spelled out by the European Union for the fiscally troubled nation.

A failure to maintain the bailout deal may force Greece to leave the euro, which could have widespread, unforeseen impacts on financial markets.

Investors moved away from riskier Latin American assets and into the safe-haven U.S. dollar.

"Today we saw a stampede, there was widespread sale of shares, with foreigners clearly getting out and into safer assets," said Henry Kleine, chief analyst at Brazilian brokerage Magliano.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for a sixth straight day, losing 2.26 percent to 56,237.97, its lowest since December.

The Bovespa has slumped almost 18 percent since mid-March, and losses have accelerated in recent sessions, driving the gauge through key support levels that suggest the index could drop almost 15 percent more to 48,000, chart analysts at Citigroup wrote in a note to clients.

Oil start up OGX lost 7.82 percent after it reported a 145 million reais ($72.63 million) loss in the first quarter on Monday. The firm, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, said on Tuesday its daily oil output would double as a new well is brought on line.

Brazil's biggest homebuilder, PDG Realty, lost 9.83 percent after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings in the first quarter late Monday.

Mexico's IPC index fell for a third straight day, losing 1.08 percent to 37,939.63 as mining company Grupo Mexico lost 4.14 percent.

Retail and banking firm Grupo Elektra shed 7.9 percent on speculation that its weight stock index will be cut back, traders said.

MSCI said after market close that it had cut Elektra out of its MSCI Mexico index.

Carlos Hermosillo, an analyst at Banorte-IXE in Mexico City, said stocks could find some support from U.S. housing data due on Wednesday.

"Data in the U.S. keeps coming out well, that could make a difference. This correction could lose its force," he said.

Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to its northern neighbor.

Chile's IPSA index fell for a sixth straight session, losing 1.29 percent to a more than three-month low.

Industrial conglomerate Copec lost 2.38 percent, driving losses in the index, while retailer Cencosud fell 1.99 percent. (Additional reporting Rachel Uranga and Michael; O'Boyle in Mexico City; Editing by Andrew Hay)