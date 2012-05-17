* Spain's borrowing costs rise as contagion feared
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, May 17 Latin American stocks fell for
a fifth straight day on Thursday as rising Spanish borrowing
costs and ongoing political turmoil in Greece raised fears of a
widening euro zone debt crisis.
The MSCI Latin American stock index fell
0.65 percent to 3,444.64, its lowest in nearly six months. The
index has fallen over 12 percent in May, on track for its worst
month in eight.
Investor jitters over a worsening euro zone debt crisis
continued on Thursday as new data confirmed Spain is back in
recession, sending its bond yields soaring and adding to fears
it may suffer contagion from a potential Greek default.
Shares remained volatile throughout the session, as
bargain-hunters looked to pick up inexpensive stocks while
risk-averse investors cut exposure to Latin American assets in
favor of safe havens such as the U.S. dollar.
"The environment is not favorable for risk assets and the
fundamentals don't support good performance from them," said
Rogerio Freitas, a partner with Teorica Investimentos in Sao
Paulo. "We're not casting aside the possibility of an
environment that is just as negative as the one we saw in 2008."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for an
eighth straight session, losing 0.57 percent to 55,568.20.
The Bovespa is down 9.5 percent this month alone, and hasn't
fallen more than 8 pct in a month since the depths of the
financial crisis in October 2008.
State-controlled oil producer Petrobras dropped
1.5 percent, contributing most to the index's losses, while
rival OGX provided support, adding 2.15 percent.
"While the Europe question is hovering, much of it is
already priced in," said Raphael Martelo, an economist with
Tendencias Consultoria in Sao Paulo. "Still, it is a very
uncertain environment, and we will continue to see a lot of
volatility because of that."
Mexico's IPC index gained 0.45 percent to 37,681.67,
as a technical momentum indicator known as slow stochastics
flashed a buy signal, suggesting stocks may be due to rally in
coming sessions.
Retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico gained 0.86
percent, driving gains in the index, while cement manufacturer
Cemex added 1.97 percent.
"It's a technical rebound," said Roberto Larenas, head of
equity markets at brokerage Finamex in Mexico City. "Around
37,500, the market is very attractive. After falling 1,500
points in the short term, investors are coming back in."
Chile's IPSA index slid 0.67 percent to 4,284.67 as
a technical indicator known as the relative strength index
remained in "oversold" territory for a fourth straight day.
Banco Santander Chile lost 0.81 percent, driving
the index's losses, while retailer Cencosud dropped
0.56 percent.
(Additional reporting by Danielle Assalve; Editing by James
Dalgleish)