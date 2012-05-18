SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY May 18 Latin American
stocks rebounded on Friday but were poised to close the week
with losses of more than 8 percent, their worst weekly
performance since at least late November.
Regional stock indexes traded mostly higher, with a rise of
more than 2 percent in Brazilian oil giant Petrobras
lifting the country's benchmark Bovespa index.
Mexico's IPC index was little changed, however, as
concerns about Spain and Greece continued to sap investor's
appetite for emerging market assets.
"It's a weak market and we are expecting more lows, so
people are lowering their positions," said Jaime Martinez, a
trader at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City. "Basically it's
Europe, and Mexico is particularly hit by the crisis in Spain."
"Until we have better news out of Europe, we are going to
continue to see speculation," he said.
The MSCI Latin American stock index fell
0.54 percent in its sixth consecutive session of losses. It was
was set to drop more than 8 percent for the week, on track to
post its worst weekly performance since at least an 8.2 percent
decline in the week ended Nov. 27, 2011.
If it closes even weaker, it will be the worst performance
since a 13.6 percent drop recorded in the week ended Sept. 25,
2011.
Brazil's Bovespa index rose 0.37 percent to 54,240.42 after
eight consecutive losing sessions. Shares of Petrobras were 2.55
percent higher at 18.90 reais.
Analysts said the recovery in the Bovespa index was only
technical, despite an unexpected decline in the country's
economic activity in March.
"In the absence of any relevant bad news abroad, the market
is overlooking the data showing the Brazilian economy slowed
down," said Pedro Paulo Silveira, an economist with Tov
brokerage in Sao Paulo. "After so many down days, there is room
for a technical correction."
The central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index
, a closely watched proxy for gross domestic product
data, fell 0.35 percent in March from February, surprising
analysts, who mostly expected it to rise 0.5 percent.
The poor performance indicates the Brazilian economy will
post a very weak first quarter despite a number of government
measures to revive growth.
Mexico's IPC was little changed at 37,271.13. It has fallen
during the past five sessions and has lost more than 4 percent
so far this week, as it heads for its worst weekly performance
in nearly six months. The downturn comes after the index broke
record highs earlier this month.
The index is likely to continue its downward trend, as
investors wait for more attractive levels below 37,000 points,
said Actinver's Martinez.
Chile's IPSA index, on the other hand, lost 0.24
percent to 4,267.20.
