SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY May 18 Latin American
stocks closed out their worst week in nearly eight months on
Friday, as investors worried Greece and Spain's woes could
spread to other euro zone countries even as leaders worked on
contingency plans in case Greece exits the euro.
The MSCI Latin American stock index fell
0.19 percent in a sixth consecutive session of losses. The index
dropped more than 8 percent for the week, its worst weekly
performance since late September.
Regional stock indexes were mixed, with Brazil's benchmark
Bovespa index lifted by a rise of more than 3 percent in
oil giant Petrobras.
Mexico's IPC index fell 1.04 percent as concerns about
Spain and Greece continued to sap investors' appetite for
emerging market assets.
"It's a weak market and we are expecting more lows, so
people are lowering their positions," said Jaime Martinez, a
trader at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City. "Basically it's
Europe, and Mexico is particularly hit by the crisis in Spain."
"Until we have better news out of Europe, we are going to
continue to see speculation," he said.
A downgrade by Moody's Investor Service of 16 Spanish banks
late on Thursday and ongoing political and financial turmoil in
Greece have deepened worries about euro zone contagion. There
are fears a rescue of Spain's banks could stretch Madrid's
resources and possibly require an international bailout.
Brazil's Bovespa index rose 0.88 percent to 54,513.16 after
eight consecutive losing sessions. Shares of Petrobras climbed
3.47 percent.
Analysts said the recovery in the Bovespa index was only
technical.
"We had a technical adjustment today, in light of all the
falls during the week," said Bruno Martins, trader at Daycoval
in Sao Paulo. "But the volatility was high, and the market
remains unfavorable with the situation in Greece and the risks
in the euro zone. We can be sure that next week will also be
tense."
The central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index
, a closely watched proxy for gross domestic product
data, fell 0.35 percent in March from February, surprising
analysts, who mostly expected it to rise 0.5 percent.
The poor performance indicates Brazil's economy will post a
very weak first quarter despite a number of government measures
to revive growth.
Brazilian homebuilder PDG Realty plunged 7.04
percent while Redecard, the country's second-biggest
card payment processor, dived 6.39 percent.
Mexico's IPC slipped to 36,875.33 points. It has fallen
during the past five sessions and lost 5.17 percent this week,
clocking its worst weekly performance since September.
The index, which had broken record highs earlier this month,
is likely to continue its downward trend, as investors wait for
more attractive levels below 36,800 points, said Actinver's
Martinez.
Chile's IPSA index declined 0.88 percent to 4,239.71
points, led by losses at retailer Falabella, down 3.32
percent.
(Additional reporting by Rachel Uranga in Mexico City and
Danielle Assalve in Sao Paulo; Editing by Leslie Adler)