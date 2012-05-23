* Euro zone officials say Greek exit contingencies needed

* Merkel dashes hopes of measures from EU summit

* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.76 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.16 pct (Recasts, adds comment)

By Danielle Assalve

SAO PAULO, May 23 Latin American stocks slipped on Wednesday on fears Europe's policymakers may not be able to avert Greece's exit from the euro zone.

Risk aversion mounted after Reuters reported on Wednesday that euro zone officials agreed that each country in the currency bloc will have to prepare a contingency plan for the possibility of Greece leaving the euro.

Nervous investors looked to a summit of European Union leaders scheduled later in the day for measures to resolve the crisis. But German Chancellor Angela Merkel dashed those hopes when she said no decisions were expected from the meeting, sending stocks lower still.

"The market was betting all the chips on (the) meeting of European leaders, but the perception that they have no concrete steps has brought even more concern," said Pedro Amaro, brokerage analyst at PAX.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.76 percent to 54,619.48. During the session the index blew past a key support at 53,800 to touch its lowest intraday level since October, but the gauge then bounced back.

The break of the support level may have tempted some bargain hunters that are betting on a resolution in Europe to step in and snatch up cheap shares.

Traders also cited rumors that Europe may be closer to taking coordinated action than Merkel's comments suggested.

State-controlled lender Banco do Brasil fell 4.2 percent while preferred shares of oil giant Petrobras dropped 2.44 percent.

Brazilian stocks have fallen nearly 12 percent in May alone as risk-averse investors concerned over the euro zone debt crisis sold off shares in favor of traditional safe-haven assets such as the U.S. dollar. Should this trend continue, the Bovespa will close May with its worst monthly loss since the depths of the global financial crisis in October 2008.

"In this scenario, the external variables are interfering much more in trading than the fundamentals of the companies themselves," said Aloisio Villeth Lemos, an analyst with Agora Corretora in Rio de Janeiro.

Mexico's IPC index fell 0.16 percent as shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico shed 0.87 percent while America Movil, the telecommunications firm controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, edged up 0.3 percent.

Chile's IPSA index lost 0.84 percent, leaving the index nearly flat on the year.

Retailer Falabella dropped 1.05 percent, while industrial conglomerate Copec fell 1.51 percent. (Additional reporting by Asher Levine; editing by Andrew Hay)