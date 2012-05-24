* Most widely-traded shares lead gains in Mexico, Chile
* Exodus of foreign investors weighs on Brazil's Bovespa
* Bovespa falls 1.83 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.53 pct
By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, May 24 Latin American
stocks were mixed on Thursday as investors in Mexico and Chile
picked up cheap shares and Brazil's Bovespa fell on an exodus of
foreign investors.
The MSCI Latin American stock index gained
0.97 percent to 3,342.39, partially rebounding from a 3 percent
loss in the previous session despite renewed global economic
growth concerns.
Bargain hunters took advantage of recent losses to pick up
inexpensive shares in the most widely-traded Mexican and Chilean
companies, despite data released on Thursday that showed a
darkening outlook for economic growth around the globe.
"Investors are looking for opportunities after the past
weeks' falls," said Carlos Hermosillo, an analyst at Banorte-IXE
in Mexico City. Hermosillo said relatively positive economic
data in the United States recently, especially when contrasted
against Europe's woes, helped support Mexican shares.
The United States is Mexico's biggest trading partner and
the destination for nearly 80 percent of Mexican exports.
Mexico's IPC index rose 0.53 percent to 37,620.29,
erasing the losses accumulated over the previous two sessions.
Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled
by billionaire Carlos Slim, gained 1.38 percent, contributing
most to the index's rise, while retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico
gained 0.96 percent.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for a
third straight day, losing 1.83 percent to 53,619.90.
Shares of the most widely-traded companies led declines in
the index, with state-controlled oil producer Petrobras
losing 3.02 percent and rival OGX,
controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, slipping 3.56 percent.
Uncertainty over a possible Greek exit from the euro zone
led investors to sell off riskier assets such as Brazilian
stocks in recent days in favor of safe-haven investments like
the U.S. dollar. That has contributed to an over 6 percent slide
this month in Brazil's currency, the real, with
volatility amplified by central bank efforts to stem the decline
through interventions in the futures market.
"Foreigners are distancing themselves from the Bovespa due
to the uncertainties surrounding the exchange rate lately," said
Newton Rosa, chief economist at SulAmérica Investimentos in São
Paulo. "Investors are worried that their earnings could be lost
due to a rapid swing in the currency."
Foreign investors flush with liquidity drove the Bovespa to
an almost 14 percent gain in the first quarter, though that
trend has since reversed, with the index now down over 5 percent
in the year.
In the month to May 22, the Bovespa saw a net foreign
investment outflow of 2.7 billion reais ($1.32 billion).
"The significant exit of foreigners is taking the market
towards big declines in May," said Hamilton Alves, an analyst
with BB Investimentos in São Paulo. "That trend should continue
until June. Until we know what will happen in the euro zone, the
market will remain stuck."
Chile's IPSA index gained 0.93 percent to 4240.52,
erasing the previous session's losses.
Retailer Falabella, among the most heavily-weighted
stocks on the index, gained 1.04 percent, contributing most to
the IPSA's rise, while fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer
Soquimich added 1.58 percent.
($1 = 2.04 Brazilian reais)
(Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Todd Benson and Andrew
Hay)