* Exodus of foreign investors weighs on Brazil's Bovespa

* Brazil index trading around key support level

* Bovespa falls 1 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.35 pct (New throughout, adds comments, closing prices)

By Michael O'Boyle and Danielle Assalve

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, May 24 Brazilian stocks fell o n T hursday as signs of slowing growth in Latin America's top economy snowballed with fears about Europe's debt crisis, but the market clawed back losses to close above a key technical level.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for a third straight day, losing 1 percent to 54,063.

The index bounced back from steeper intraday losses that fell below an important support level at 53,800 for the second straight day. The index closed just above its lowest level since last October.

"There is a really dangerous signal in Brazil. It is hanging on by its fingernails," said Fanuel Fuentes, a chart analyst at Monex brokerage in Mexico City, adding that Mexican stocks also looked ripe for a sharp downturn.

The Bovespa has shed more than 20 percent since mid-March and the momentum of losses could point to a steeper fall ahead, analysts said.

A break of 53,800 will send the Bovespa toward 51,000, which held during last year's market rout, Fuentes said. But if the gauge falls below that support, it could tumble more than 30 percent more to the lows of 2008, he said.

"If things get worse in Europe, then we could see a huge drop in equities. It may not be as bad as 2008, but it could be half as bad," he said.

Global financial markets have swooned on fears that Greece could move to exit the euro, sparking a bank run, and detonate another global financial crisis.

Foreign investors piled into Brazil during the first quarter, but the tide has turned as the country's economy slows and a 16 percent slump in the real currency since February magnifies stock losses for foreigners.

Data on Thursday showed Brazil's current account deficit widened more than expected in April as foreign direct investment fell and a weakening global economy hit Brazilian exports.

"The combination of a much weaker real and also of a sluggish pace of recovery is weighing on the markets," said Marcelo Salomon, an economist at Barclays, who said foreign investors were getting out of local stocks.

In the month to May 22, the Bovespa saw a net foreign investment outflow of 2.7 billion reais ($1.32 billion).

In Brazil trading, state-controlled oil producer Petrobras lost 2.76 percent and rival OGX, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, slipped 3.48 percent.

"The significant exit of foreigners is taking the market toward big declines in May," said Hamilton Alves, an analyst with BB Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "That trend should continue until June. Until we know what will happen in the euro zone, the market will remain stuck."

Mexico's IPC index rose 0.35 percent to 37,553.21 as telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, gained 0.78 percent while retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico slipped 0.41 percent.

Fuentes said the IPC's chart, measured in dollars as many global fund managers do, presented a similar pattern over the last year, as it did in the run-up to the 50 percent drop seen in late 2008.

Chile's IPSA index gained 0.47 percent as fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich rose 1.64 percent while retailer Falabella lost 0.59 percent. (Additional reporting By Rachel Uranga in Mexico City and Asher Levine in Sao Paulo; Editing by Dan Grebler)