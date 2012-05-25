* Latin American shares set to end week up after losing
streak
* Mexico's IPC flat, Brazil's Bovespa up 1 pct
By Rachel Uranga
MEXICO CITY, May 25 Latin American stocks
advanced on Friday supported by a rise in consumer sentiment in
the United States and a fresh round of bargain hunting by
investors searching for cheap shares.
The MSCI Latin American stock index gained
for a second day, up 1.31 percent to 3,397 points with volume
lower ahead of a holiday on Monday in the United States.
The index is on track to increase slightly this week after a
nine-week losing streak on Europe's debt crisis pushed Latin
American stocks to their worst levels since October on
Wednesday.
Lifting shares on Friday, U.S. consumer sentiment hit its
highest in four years during May as Americans stayed upbeat
about the labor market, a Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan
survey showed.
"The consumer confidence data from the United States is
helping give the market some breathing room," said Luciano
Rostagno, chief strategist at Banco WestLB in Sao Paulo. "Also,
because of the strong recent losses there is some opportunity
for buying stocks on the market lows."
But analysts warned the possible exit of Greece from the
euro and mounting concerns over Spain's debt crisis would likely
continue to pressure riskier assets.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 1.04
percent to 54,627 points after falling for the last three
sessions. The index is on track to end this week with a slight
gain after having fallen for the last four weeks.
Homebuilder PDG Realty surged to 7.3 percent and
oil producer OGX, controlled by billionaire Eike
Batista, gained 0.45 percent.
Since mid-March, the index has fallen nearly 20 percent. The
index is trading around key support levels and analysts said the
slump could deepen if stocks make a clean break below the key
53,800 level.
Meantime, foreign investors continued to withdraw money from
Brazilian stocks. Some 2.7 billion reais ($1.35 bln) have flown
out the Sao Paulo stock exchange so far this month, data from
the exchange showed on Friday.
Mexico's IPC index declined 0.07 percent to 37,525
with retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico gaining 1.3
percent and telecommunications firm America Movil,
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, declining 0.83 percent.
"There isn't a lot of new news out of Europe, either good or
bad today so it's more or less flat," said Gonzalo Fernandez, an
analyst at Santander in Mexico City.
Fernandez said construction shares like homebuilder Homex
have been rebounding after falling sharply in recent
weeks as bargain hunters pick them up. Shares of Homex gained
4.6 percent after falling more than 17 percent this month.
Chile's IPSA index gained 0.38 percent to 4,236 with
Santander Chile, Chile's largest bank up 1.8 percent
and fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich
up 0.60 percent.