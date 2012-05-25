* Rise in U.S. consumer sentiment supports market
* Euro zone worries expected to keep market volatile
* Brazil's Bovespa up 0.74 pct; Mexico's IPC off 0.18 pct
By Rachel Uranga
MEXICO CITY, May 25 Latin American stocks rose
on Friday, supported by improving U.S. consumer sentiment and as
investors searched for cheap shares in markets that have been
punished by concerns about Europe's woes.
The MSCI Latin American stock index gained
for a second day and notched a gain for the week, snapping a
nine-week losing streak.
The MSCI Latin American index finished up 1.16 percent to
3,392.50 points. Volume was low ahead of a U.S. long holiday
weekend.
Analysts said gains could be fleeting with all eyes on
Europe after Belgium's deputy prime minister warned central
banks and companies of the need to make contingency plans in
case Greece exits the euro.
A Standard & Poor's downgrade of five Spanish banks added to
the uncertainties in Europe.
"Rebounds haven't been long-lasting and they don't bring
much volume," said Mauricio Cervantes, a trader at brokerage
Multivalores in Mexico City. "In reality, there is not a strong
appetite to buy in the market and the panorama is not good."
Analysts see volatility continuing, with larger funds acting
cautiously until there is a clearer picture of what will happen
in Greece.
Still, the MSCI Latin American index gained 0.4 percent this
week. The recent week losing streak, fueled by Europe's debt
crisis, had pushed Latin American stocks to their worst levels
since October on Wednesday.
"We are having a technical correction, in a day with not
much news and information coming from abroad," said Luiz Roberto
Monteiro, a trader with brokerage Renascenca DTVM in Sao Paulo.
Further supporting shares on Friday, U.S. consumer sentiment
hit its highest level in four years during May as Americans
stayed upbeat about the labor market, a Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan survey showed.
"The consumer confidence data from the United States is
helping give the market some breathing room," said Luciano
Rostagno, chief strategist at Banco WestLB in Sao Paulo.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 0.74
percent to 54,463.16 points after falling for the last three
sessions. The index ended the week nearly unchanged, after
having slid for the last four weeks.
Homebuilders led gains. PDG Realty surged 5.57
percent and Cyrela added 4.95 percent.
Since mid-March, the Bovespa has fallen nearly 20 percent.
Analysts said the slump could deepen if stocks make a clean
break below the key 53,800 level.
Foreign investors continued to withdraw money from Brazilian
stocks. Some 2.7 billion reais ($1.35 bln) have flown out the
Sao Paulo stock exchange so far this month, data from the
exchange showed on Friday.
Mexico's IPC index declined 0.18 percent to
37,486.25. Telecommunications firm America Movil,
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, slipped 0.36 percent, and
copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico
fell 0.94 percent.
Gonzalo Fernandez, an analyst at Santander in Mexico City,
said construction and housing shares have been rebounding on
bargain hunting after recent sharp declines. Homex
gained 5.32 percent after sliding more than 17 percent this
month.
Chile's IPSA index gained 0.79 percent to 4,254.61.
Retailer Falabella rose 1.25 percent, and industrial
conglomerate AntarChile added 3.59 percent.