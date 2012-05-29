* China may unleash more spending measures
* Brazil homebuilders weigh on Bovespa
* Brazil Bovespa down 1.16 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.55 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, May 29 Latin American stocks were
mixed o n T uesday as concern over the health of Brazilian
homebuilders offset optimism that the Chinese government would
bolster the economy through more spending.
The MSCI Latin American stock index, seen by
investors as a benchmark gauge of stock activity in the region,
lost 0.59 percent to 3,421.74. However, a technical momentum
indicator known as the MACD posted a so-called "bullish cross,"
suggesting the index could be about to start a new rally.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index reversed
early gains, slipping 0.7 percent to 54,821.87. Pessimism in
Latin America's biggest stock market was countered by rises in
Mexican and Chilean shares.
Construction and real estate firms weighed on the Bovespa,
with Brazil's largest homebuilder, PDG Realty falling
6.3 percent. Analysts said investors were pulling back after the
stock soared on Monday, when Brazilian private-equity firm Vinci
Partners proposed investing 799.98 million reais ($400 million)
in the company.
"The news on PDG led people to think perhaps the sector's
problems had a solution, but today investors are rethinking
that, and returning some of those gains," Morsch said.
Rivals Rossi and MRV Engenharia lost
6.4 and 3.2 percent, respectively.
China's biggest banks appeared to have accelerated lending
toward the end of this month as Beijing starts to fast-track its
approval of infrastructure investments, the official Shanghai
Securities News reported on Tue sday, citing unidentified
sources.
China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key market
for Latin American commodities exports such as iron ore,
soybeans, petroleum and copper.
The news supported shares of mining companies such as Grupo
Mexico, MMX Mineracao and Vale
, as well as oil producers such as Petrobras
.
"The gains today are based on the news coming out of China,
that more stimulus is being taken, which calms some of the fears
over a slowdown there," said Debora Morsch, an analyst with
Solidus Brokerage in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
Mexico's IPC index rose for the third session in
four, gaining 0.76 percent to 37,925 and breaking through its
14-day simple moving average for the first time in nearly three
weeks.
Retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico rose 1.27
percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while Grupo
Mexico added 0.21 percent.
Chile's IPSA index rose for the fourth straight
session, adding 0.47 percent to 4,280.75.
A technical indicator known as the relative strength index
crossed out of "oversold" territory for the first time in 10
days, suggesting stocks may continue to gain in coming sessions,
albeit at a weaker pace.
Banco Santander Chile rose 2.48 percent, leading
the index higher, while retailer Falabella climbed 0.47
percent.
(Reporting By Asher Levine; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by Dan Grebler)