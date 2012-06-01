* U.S. job growth in May falls well below expectations
* Brazil economy grows more slowly than expected in Q1
* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.23 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.8 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, June 1 Latin American stocks dropped
on Friday after the United States posted its weakest monthly job
growth in a year and data showed Brazil's economy grew slower
than expected in the first quarter, dampening investor optimism
over a global economic recovery.
The MSCI Latin American stock index fell for
the second session in three, slipping 1.32 percent to 3,348.96.
The index is on track to close the session with a 1.25 percent
weekly loss.
Shares fell after the U.S. Labor Department said May job
growth in the world's largest economy was the lowest in a year,
falling far below market expectations and suggesting that
economic recovery there was faltering.
Further souring growth expectations, purchasing managers
index data from the euro zone and China on Friday showed
manufacturing output shrinking in both regions, which are key
trading partners for Brazil and large purchasers of Latin
American commodities such as iron ore, soybeans, copper and
petroleum.
"We are seeing a strong aversion to risk, with bad news
around the world and a fall in economic activity in almost all
countries, showing that the European crisis is beginning to
affect the global economy," said Newton Rosa, chief economist
with SulAmérica Investimentos in Sao Paulo.
The slowdown was reflected by data on Friday showing
Brazil's economy grew a worse-than-expected 0.2 percent in the
first quarter.
Investors responded by selling off shares of commodities
companies, which are closely tied to global growth, as well as
homebuilders and consumer product manufacturers, whose fortunes
are more closely linked to domestic demand.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the
third session in four, losing 1.23 percent to 53,822.47. The
index is set to close the session with a 1.18 percent weekly
loss, its sixth in a row.
OGX, the oil company controlled by Brazilian
billionaire Eike Batista, fell 2.43 percent, weighing most
heavily on the index, while PDG Realty, Brazil's No.
1 homebuilder, dropped 4.17 percent.
The Bovespa saw a net 2.73 billion reais ($1.34 billion)
outflow of foreign funds in May through the 29th, as global
investors sold off riskier Brazilian shares on mounting fears of
a global crisis and a slowdown in domestic economic growth.
"At one point, Brazil grew much faster than the rest of the
world - it was the goose that laid the golden egg," said Flavio
Serrano, economist with Banco Espirito Santo in Sao Paulo. "But
there has been a slowdown in growth, the consumption expansion
model hasn't been enough to leave the economy as strong as
investors would like, so they are now looking for other
investment opportunities in other parts of the world."
Mexico's IPC index fell its most in two weeks, losing
0.9 percent to 37,523.16. Still, the index is set to close the
week with a 0.2 percent weekly gain, its second in a row.
Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled
by billionaire Carlos Slim, lost 1.66 percent, while cement
manufacturer Cemex fell 3.99 percent.
Chile's IPSA index snapped a six-day rally and
posted its biggest drop in over a week, losing 0.84 percent to
4,282.37. The index is on track to close the week with a 0.6
percent gain, its best weekly performance since mid-April.
Retailer Cencosud lost 1.36 percent, weighing most
heavily on the index, while retailer Falabella dropped
0.72 percent.
($1 = 2.0364 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)