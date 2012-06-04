* Investors eye Fed chairman speech later this week
* Brazil Bovespa up 0.03 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.33 pct
By Rachel Uranga and Danielle Assalve
MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO June 4 Brazilian stocks
ended basically unchanged on Monday while other Latin American
shares fell as the European debt crisis and downbeat U.S.
factory data weighed on the market.
The MSCI Latin American stock index managed
to end the session with a 0.07 percent advance to 3,322.50. The
index, heavily weighted by Brazilian stocks, is trading near the
lows of last October.
A drop in U.S. factory goods in April coupled with a weak
jobs report further dimmed hopes of an economic recovery. The
United States is a major trading partner with Latin America and
it buys nearly 80 percent of Mexican exports.
"The market is slow and probably will continue like that
this week, with investors awaiting (Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben) Bernanke's speech and hoping for a new quantitative easing
announcement," said Flavio Barros, a manager at Grau Gestao de
Ativos in Sao Paulo.
Analysts said Latin American stocks would also closely track
developments in Europe as investors worry that the continent's
debt troubles could trigger another global financial crisis.
Growing concerns about Europe's debt crisis have slammed
riskier assets, such as emerging market stocks, in the last two
months.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index firmed 0.03
percent after having fallen to its lowest level in nearly eight
months in the previous week.
State-controlled oil company Petrobras rose 1.65
percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while
steelmaker Gerdau added 2.67 percent.
PDG Realty, Brazil's biggest homebuilder, gained
1.83 percent after its board approved a plan raising capital to
confront tighter credit markets and an economic slump.
"There are many stocks in the market that are getting
cheap," said Sandro Fernandes, a broker with Geraldo Correa
Corretora in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, who pointed to attractive
values for stocks related to domestic consumption, such as phone
companies, energy utilities and beverage producers.
Varejao said that although Brazil's economy grew a
disappointing 0.2 percent in the first quarter, it is too early
to write off Brazilian stocks or the continued interest of
foreign investors.
"Growth here is looking to be about 2 to 2.5 percent, but
you're comparing that with no growth in Europe," he said.
"Things are bad, but there are much worse scenarios out there."
Mexico's IPC index declined for a fourth straight
day, losing 0.33 percent to 37,059.78.
"The outlook for a possible rise is complicated, it is
likely to continue to fall finding support around 35,000 to
35,500 points," said Faunel Fuentes, a technical analyst at
brokerage Monex in Mexico City.
Lender Banorte fell 5.68 percent, driving
losses in the IPC, while telecommunications firm America Movil
gained 1.42 percent, supporting the index.
The disappointing U.S. factory orders data weighed on shares
in Mexico, which sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to its
northern neighbor.
"(The data) hit the market at a bad time," said Luis
Rodriguez, an analyst at brokerage Finamex in Guadalajara. "The
market is in a delicate moment and reacting."
Rodriguez pointed to 37,000 points as a key a support for
the index.
Industrial conglomerate Mexichem gained 1.77
percent after European Union regulators said on Monday they had
cleared the company's takeover of Dutch pipe systems firm Wavin
NV.
Chile's IPSA index sunk 1.72 percent to 4,206.68 in
its worst one-day performance in six months. Ramon Lagos, equity
manager at brokerage Penta, said much of the selling was
motivated by profit taking. The index has remained largely
rangebound between 4,200 and 4,300 points over the past two
weeks.
Banco Santander Chile lost 2.62 percent, weighing
most heavily on the index, while retailer Cencosud slid
2.57 percent.
Chile's largest industrial conglomerate, Empresas Copec
lost 1.44 percent. The company's chief executive
officer told Reuters on Monday the firm is worried about a
slowdown in top trade partner China and the debt crisis in
Europe, but that it is in a solid position and will push ahead
with a $1.4 billion investment plan this year.
(Reporting by Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve in Sao Paulo
and Rachel Uranga in Mexico City; Editing by Diane Craft)