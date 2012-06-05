* Bovespa breaks 53,000 level, more losses expected
* Mexico's IPC set to test 200-day SMA
* Bovespa falls 1.75 pct, Mexico edges up 0.08 pct
By Michael O'Boyle and Danielle Assalve
MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, June 5 Brazilian stocks
fell to an eight-month low on Tuesday, breaking key support that
could augur for a deeper slump on worries about a blow up in
Europe's debt crisis and stalling growth in Latin America's top
economy.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index sank 1.75
percent to 52,481.44, its lowest since October after blowing
through support at 53,000 points.
The index could fall another 6 percent before it triggers
significant bargain hunting, technical analysts said.
"It is a massacre in Brazil," said Carlos Alonso, a trader
at Interacciones in Mexico City. "The Bovespa is getting near
levels that could trigger even more stop losses from foreign
investors."
The Bovespa has slumped more than 22 percent since March,
with May marking the biggest percentage loss since the depths of
the 2008 credit crisis. Foreign investors last month pulled out
2.34 billion reais ($1.15 billion), the biggest net outflow of
the year.
"Foreign investors just keep selling," said Daniel Marques,
an analyst at brokerage Agora.
Marques said the break of the 53,000 level could suggest the
Bovespa will fall to 49,400 points. Still, he noted Tuesday's
total volume of around 5 billion reais was lower than average.
"Today's sell off would have been much more catastrophic if
the loss of support was backed by a higher trading volume," he
said.
Worries about Europe's worsening debt crisis have hammered
riskier assets around the world, including Latin American
equities, and traders said only strong policy action in Europe
could stem the rout.
"Europe is the center of attention, if there are measures
that help growth there, it should be felt throughout all
markets," Interacciones Alonso said.
G7 finance ministers held an emergency teleconference on
Tuesday to discuss a solution to the euro zone debt crisis, but
the meeting closed without an agreement on joint action.
In Brazil, data on Tuesday showed business activity in the
services sector fell in May for the first time since July 2009,
in a sign manufacturing weakness has started to drag on the main
engine of the country's recent economic growth.
Shares in OGX, the oil firm controlled by
Brazil's richest man Eike Batista, shed 6.22 percent. State oil
firm Petrobras lost 1.62 percent.
Cyrela Brazil Realty, Brazil's No. 2 homebuilder,
shed 5.32 percent. Top homebuilder PDG Realty lost 3
percent.
Mexico's IPC index edged up 0.08 percent to
37,089.36, supported by data showing the vast U.S. services
sector improved in May. Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its
exports to its northern neighbor.
The IPC is struggling to hold above support at its one-year
exponential moving average just above 37,000. Traders said a
break below the 200-day simple moving average at 36,800 could
bode for steeper losses.
Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled
by billionaire Carlos Slim, lost 0.42 percent after news it had
purchased a 4.1 percent stake in Telekom Austria, in a new move
into the European market.
Lender Grupo Financiero Banorte, the biggest
Mexican-owned bank, rose 1.9 percent.
Chile's IPSA index ended flat as a 1.15 percent gain
in industrial conglomerate Copec was offset by a 1.38
percent loss in retailer Cencosud.
($1 = 2.0264 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Andrew Hay)