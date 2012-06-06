* Contingency planning underway to help Spain-sources
* Brazil's Bovespa jumps 2.14 pct
* Mexico IPC rises 1.1 pct, Chile IPSA gains 0.92 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, June 6 Latin American stocks rose to
their highest levels in more than two weeks on Wednesday,
tracking global markets higher on hopes policymakers in Europe
would explore new measures to tackle the euro zone's debt
crisis.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rose
1.49 percent to 3,367.95 as a technical momentum indicator known
as slow stochastics flashed a buy signal in "oversold"
territory, suggesting stocks may rally in coming sessions.
Shares gained as sources familiar with discussions said
intensive contingency planning was already under way for
European Union aid to Spain, currently reeling from a banking
crisis and struggling with prohibitive borrowing costs.
"We had weeks and weeks of silence with the markets
worsening, and now we are seeing a new mobilization from
politicians in thinking of new strategies," said Adriano Moreno,
a strategist with advisory firm Futura Investimentos in
Salvador, Brazil. "The improvement today is very linked to the
hope for new measures to solve the problems, with investors
buying the rumor and selling the fact."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index posted its
biggest gain in two weeks, adding 2.79 percent to 53,944.79 as a
technical indicator known as the relative strength index
returned from "oversold" territory.
Preferred shares of Vale, the world's largest
iron-ore producer, gained 2 percent, contributing most to the
index's rise, while state-controlled oil company Petrobras
climbed 1.81 percent.
"The market has found a more stable support around 53,000
points," said Roberto Sevalli, a director at JMalucelli
Investimentos in Curitiba, Brazil. "But until we see some clear
definition about the scenario abroad, the market should stay
around that level."
Shares in Banco Cruzeiro do Sul plunged 46
percent, its worst intraday fall since at least 2009, in the
first trading session after a central bank decision to intervene
in the troubled consumer lender.
Mexico's IPC index notched its biggest daily gain in
a week, rising 1.1 percent to 37,497.98.
Gains in the index were driven by the two most
heavily-weighted companies, with telecommunications firm America
Movil rising 0.49 percent and retail giant Wal-Mart de
Mexico gaining 0.99 percent.
Broadcaster Televisa rose 1.46 percent. Mexican
competition regulators are due on Wednesday to give a final
verdict on the company's planned purchase of half of cell phone
company Iusacell.
Chile's IPSA index capped a three-day slump, rising
0.92 percent to 4,244.23. The index has remained mostly
rangebound between 4,200 and 4,300 points over the past month.
Industrial conglomerate Copec added 2.27 percent,
contributing most to the index's gain, while retailer Falabella
rose 1.52 percent.
(Additional reporting by Danielle Assalve: Editing by Diane
Craft)