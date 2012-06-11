* Early optimism over Spain aid fizzles later in session
* China trade data beats expectations, supports Bovespa
* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.18 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.08 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, June 11 Latin American stocks
seesawed on Monday after a bailout package for Spain's banks
failed to calm investor concerns over a worsening euro zone debt
crisis, though shares were supported by stronger-than-expected
trade data from China.
The MSCI Latin American stock index edged
0.02 percent lower to 3,393.56, retreating from positive
territory earlier in the session.
Shares rose in early trading after Spain was granted an aid
package of up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) on Saturday to
help shore up its battered banks, sparking demand for riskier
Latin American assets.
Gains were pared later in the session, however, on investor
concerns that the loan would weigh on Spain's fast-rising public
debt and possibly aggravate the euro zone debt crisis.
"In the morning we had a positive scenario because with the
Spain rescue there was one less variable to worry about," said
Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a trader with brokerage Renascenca in Sao
Paulo. "But we still have worries about growth in the euro zone
economies, considering this package is just dealing with banks
and is more short-term in nature."
Data from China over the weekend supported shares after
Brazil's biggest trading partner said imports in May gained 12.7
percent from a year earlier, more than double expectations. The
data showed strong demand for commodities such as copper and
crude oil, two of the principal raw materials exported to China
from Latin American countries. ID:nL3E8HA037]
"The data from China were surprisingly good, and they are
helping the market today," said Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst
at Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis in southern Brazil.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index seesawed
through the session, trading 0.48 percent higher at 54,692.44
after finding resistance near 55,500 points. The index has not
closed above 55,000 since May 28.
Shares of homebuilder Gafisa SA jumped nearly 10
percent, contributing most to the index's gains, after the
company released plans on Monday for a new share offering to
finance the full acquisition of its high-income property
development unit Alphaville.
Shares of Suzano Papel e Celulose, Brazil's
second-largest pulp producer, dropped 2.05 percent after the
company said it would sell more of its stock than initially
planned in a share offering this month as part of plans to cut
debt and strengthen its capital base.
Shares of card payment processor Cielo slipped
0.73 percent, retreating from early gains after Citigroup Global
Markets analysts upped their forecasts on the stock, citing
strong demand and stable pricing trends.
"The trend is for the Bovespa to stay at this level for the
time being, with traders working off the news that comes out
each day," added Monteiro. "While stocks may be cheap, the
question is how long they will stay that way. With the scenario
abroad as it is, it could be quite a long time."
Mexico's IPC index rose 0.08 percent to 37,353.90.
Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled
by billionaire Carlos Slim, gained 0.43 percent, while
broadcaster Grupo Televisa dropped 0.99 percent.
Mexican industrial output rose in April from March, as
factories ratcheted up production, the national statistics
agency said on Monday.
Chile's IPSA index snapped a three-day rally,
falling 0.28 percent to 4,337.26.
Soquimich, the world's top lithium and iodine
producer, lost 1.19 percent, while retailer Cencosud
dropped 1.03 percent.