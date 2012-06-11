* Early optimism over Spain aid fizzles
* Brazil Bovespa down 0.79 pct, Mexico IPC 0.77 pct
(Adds comments, closing prices)
By Michael O'Boyle and Danielle Assalve
MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, June 11 Latin American
stocks fell on Monday, driving Brazil and Mexico back toward key
support levels, after a bailout package for Spain's banks failed
to calm fears about Europe's debt crisis.
The MSCI Latin American stock index slipped
0.51 percent, giving up early gains. Deepening fears about
Europe have knocked off 22 percent off the region's stocks since
early March, with Brazil hitting an eight-month low last week.
Stocks rose in early trading after Spain was granted an aid
package of up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) on Saturday to
help shore up its battered banks.
But more investors were looking to sell shares on the move
higher, and gains faded amid doubts the aid would be enough to
bolster Spain's banks. As part of the deal, an audit will be
issued on June 21.
"People are taking advantage of the bounce to get out," said
Gerardo Roman, head of stock trading at brokerage Actinver in
Mexico City.
"People are still nervous. We do not know if (the Spanish
bailout) is really enough money, and we won't know until the
audit comes out later this month."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index slipped 0.79
percent to 54,001.45 points. The index has been bouncing around
a key support level at 53,800 since last month.
If fears about Europe subside, bargain hunters could flood
the market, but a break of the support level could signal that
the index is facing further losses.
"While stocks may be cheap, the question is how long they
will stay that way. With the scenario abroad as it is, it could
be quite a long time," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a trader with
brokerage Renascenca in Sao Paulo.
Brazil's commodity giants fell. Oil start-up OGX
lost 7.4 percent, state oil firm Petrobras shed 2.6
percent and the world's biggest iron miner Vale fell
1.18 percent.
Shares of Brazilian airline TAM fell 2.1 percent
as traders said there was evidence of limited support for a
share swap to merge with Chile's LAN Airlines, forming
Latin America's largest carrier.
Suzano Papel e Celulose, Brazil's second-largest
pulp producer, dropped 4.52 percent after the company said it
would sell more of its stock than initially planned in a share
offering this month as part of plans to cut debt and strengthen
its capital base.
Shares of homebuilder Gafisa SA jumped 8.47
percent, contributing most to the index's gains, after the
company released plans on Monday for a new share offering to
finance the full acquisition of its high-income property
development unit, Alphaville.
Analysts said the market would likely remain volatile this
week ahead of elections in Greece. Markets are leery that the
country's new leaders could balk at the terms of its bailout and
pull out of the euro zone.
"We still are waiting for the elections in Greece over the
weekend, so until then we might be seeing more volatility for
now," said Eduardo Dias, an analyst at Omar Camargo brokerage.
Mexico's IPC index fell 0.77 percent to 37,035.75 as
miner Grupo Mexico lost 2.48 percent while
broadcaster Grupo Televisa dropped 2.04 percent.
The IPC closed right above its one-year exponential moving
average, which has acted as a key support in recent years. Just
below that level is the index's 200-day simple moving average.
Chile's IPSA index snapped a three-day rally,
falling 1 percent as retailer Cencosud dropped 2.39
percent.
($1 = 1.2504 euros)
(Additional reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Kenneth
Barry)