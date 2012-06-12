* Concerns remain over Spanish bank bailout

By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, June 12 Latin American stocks whipsawed on Tuesday as continuing concerns over Spain's financial health and possible contagion to Italy contributed to volatility.

The MSCI Latin American stock index reversed its biggest daily loss in over a week, rising 0.1 percent to 3,380.20. The index has remained largely rangebound between 3,320 and 3,440 points for the past three weeks.

Shares fell in early trading as investors continued to digest developments in the euro zone debt crisis. Spain's 10-year bond yields rose to near euro-era highs on concerns that a bank bailout would weigh on the country's finances and put other holders of government debt further down the line for repayment.

Attention also turned to Italy, after Austria's finance minister said the euro zone's third largest economy may need a financial rescue because of its high borrowing costs.

"It's not just Spain and Italy, the euro as a whole is facing a test," said Alexandre Ghirghi, a partner with Metodo Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "One thing is to take measures that provide short fixes, another is to face real problems head-on, which would require a much closer fiscal union."

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde helped calm markets later in the session, after she called for "decisive steps" by European policymakers to deal with the region's financial crisis.

Ghirghi said markets should remain choppy, with attention focused on the Greek election on June 17. Fears that parties opposed to its current bailout plan may force a disorderly exit from the euro zone were rekindled by a report that EU officials were considering ways to manage the fallout.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index seesawed, trading 0.95 percent higher at 53,515.63.

Iron ore mining giant Vale rose 1.14 percent, contributing the most to the index's gains, while OGX , the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, lost 0.96 percent.

The index is facing resistance at 54,700 points, with support at 52,400 points, according to a report issued by BB Investimentos on Tuesday.

"Recently, we've been seeing the Bovespa starting one way and ending another," added Ghirghi. "I don't see many signs that the market is due to take off. In fact, th ere are signs that the market could be facing a tough situation in the short-term."

Shares of airline TAM jumped as much as 9 percent as Chile's LAN Airlines decided to postpone a share swap after holdouts among the Brazilian carrier's minority shareholders put a hitch in a takeover to form Latin America's largest airline.

Mexico's IPC index whipsawed, rising 0.37 percent 37,174.24 after falling near its 200-day simple moving average, a key support level, earlier in the session.

"We have small hopes the market will hold," said Jaime Martinez, a trader at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City. "If we break the support level it could be a disaster."

The index has not traded below that level since November, when fears eased over a widening debt crisis in Europe. Those fears have since resumed, with the index declining more than 6 percent since the beginning of April.

Mining company Grupo Mexico fell 1.51 percent, while broadcaster Grupo Televisa rose 1.05 percent.

Mobile phone giant America Movil gained 0.91 percent after the company controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim said on Monday it purchased 6 million ordinary shares of Dutch telecommunications firm KPN.

Chile's IPSA index gained 0.1 percent to 4,310.10 as retailer Falabella gained 0.61 percent while industrial conglomerate Copec lost 0.38 percent. (Additional reporting by Danielle Assalve; Editing by Andrew Hay)