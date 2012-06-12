* Italy contagion fears, Spain bank bailout concerns weigh
on risk appetite
* IMF's Lagarde calls for 'decisive steps' on Europe
* Brazil Bovespa jumps 1.94 pct, Mexico IPC gains 0.64 pct
By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, June 12 Latin American
stocks bounced back on Tuesday, but markets remained on edge as
concerns over Spain's financial health and Italy's sovereign
debt contributed to volatility.
The MSCI Latin American stock index reversed
its biggest daily loss in over a week, rising 0.43 percent to
end at 3,391.19 after declining for two straight sessions.
Spain's 10-year bond yields came off euro-era
highs prompted by concerns that a bank bailout would weigh on
the country's finances and put other holders of government debt
further down the line for repayment.
"We're seeing a rebound from (Monday's) fall in the market,
though not much has changed from one day to the next," said
Hamilton Alves, a senior analyst with BB Investimentos in Sao
Paulo. "I don't believe we'll see a consistent rise as crisis
markets operate very much in the short term, with people buying
and selling on the same day."
Market attention also turned to Italy, after Austria's
finance minister said the euro zone's third largest economy may
need a financial rescue because of its high borrowing costs.
"It's not just Spain and Italy - the euro as a whole is
facing a test," said Alexandre Ghirghi, a partner with Metodo
Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "It's one thing to take measures
that provide short fixes, it's another to face real problems
head-on, which would require a much closer fiscal union."
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine
Lagarde helped calm markets later in the session after she
called for "decisive steps" by European policymakers to deal
with the region's financial crisis.
Ghirghi said markets should remain choppy, with attention
focused on the Greek election on June 17. Fears that parties
opposed to its current bailout plan may force a disorderly exit
from the euro zone were rekindled by a report that EU officials
were considering ways to manage the fallout.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index advanced 1.94
percent to end at 55,049.03 points.
Iron ore mining giant Vale rose 2.25 percent,
contributing the most to the index's gains, while OGX
, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire
Eike Batista, added 0.43 percent.
Shares of airline TAM jumped 6.84 percent as
Chile's LAN Airlines decided to postpone a share swap
after holdouts among the Brazilian carrier's minority
shareholders put a hitch in a takeover to form Latin America's
largest airline.
Mexico's IPC index advanced 0.64 percent to 37,271
points after falling close to its 200-day simple moving average
- a key support level - earlier in the session.
"We have small hopes the market will hold," said Jaime
Martinez, a trader at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City. "If we
break the support level it could be a disaster."
The index has not traded below that level since November,
when fears eased over a widening debt crisis in Europe. Those
fears have since resumed, with the index declining more than 6
percent since the beginning of April.
Fanuel Fuentes, a technical analyst for brokerage Monex in
Mexico City, said that if the index pushes above 37,300 with
force it could continue to see gains.
Mobile phone giant America Movil gained 2.24
percent after the company controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim
said on Monday it purchased 6 million ordinary shares of Dutch
telecommunications firm KPN.
Banorte added 1.86 percent while mining
company Grupo Mexico fell 1.76 percent.
In Chile, the benchmark IPSA index lost 0.56 percent
to end at 4,281.82 as industrial conglomerate Copec
fell 2.41 percent.