By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, June 12 Latin American stocks bounced back on Tuesday, but markets remained on edge as concerns over Spain's financial health and Italy's sovereign debt contributed to volatility.

The MSCI Latin American stock index reversed its biggest daily loss in over a week, rising 0.43 percent to end at 3,391.19 after declining for two straight sessions.

Spain's 10-year bond yields came off euro-era highs prompted by concerns that a bank bailout would weigh on the country's finances and put other holders of government debt further down the line for repayment.

"We're seeing a rebound from (Monday's) fall in the market, though not much has changed from one day to the next," said Hamilton Alves, a senior analyst with BB Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "I don't believe we'll see a consistent rise as crisis markets operate very much in the short term, with people buying and selling on the same day."

Market attention also turned to Italy, after Austria's finance minister said the euro zone's third largest economy may need a financial rescue because of its high borrowing costs.

"It's not just Spain and Italy - the euro as a whole is facing a test," said Alexandre Ghirghi, a partner with Metodo Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "It's one thing to take measures that provide short fixes, it's another to face real problems head-on, which would require a much closer fiscal union."

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde helped calm markets later in the session after she called for "decisive steps" by European policymakers to deal with the region's financial crisis.

Ghirghi said markets should remain choppy, with attention focused on the Greek election on June 17. Fears that parties opposed to its current bailout plan may force a disorderly exit from the euro zone were rekindled by a report that EU officials were considering ways to manage the fallout.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index advanced 1.94 percent to end at 55,049.03 points.

Iron ore mining giant Vale rose 2.25 percent, contributing the most to the index's gains, while OGX , the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, added 0.43 percent.

Shares of airline TAM jumped 6.84 percent as Chile's LAN Airlines decided to postpone a share swap after holdouts among the Brazilian carrier's minority shareholders put a hitch in a takeover to form Latin America's largest airline.

Mexico's IPC index advanced 0.64 percent to 37,271 points after falling close to its 200-day simple moving average - a key support level - earlier in the session.

"We have small hopes the market will hold," said Jaime Martinez, a trader at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City. "If we break the support level it could be a disaster."

The index has not traded below that level since November, when fears eased over a widening debt crisis in Europe. Those fears have since resumed, with the index declining more than 6 percent since the beginning of April.

Fanuel Fuentes, a technical analyst for brokerage Monex in Mexico City, said that if the index pushes above 37,300 with force it could continue to see gains.

Mobile phone giant America Movil gained 2.24 percent after the company controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim said on Monday it purchased 6 million ordinary shares of Dutch telecommunications firm KPN.

Banorte added 1.86 percent while mining company Grupo Mexico fell 1.76 percent.

In Chile, the benchmark IPSA index lost 0.56 percent to end at 4,281.82 as industrial conglomerate Copec fell 2.41 percent.