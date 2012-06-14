* Central banks ready liquidity response to Greek elections
* Petrobras stock falls after 5-year investment plan
* Brazil's Bovespa off 0.54 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.80 pct
By Rachel Uranga and Danielle Assalve
MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, June 14 Mexican stocks
gained on Thursday after reports that major central banks are
readying coordinated action should Greek elections results cause
turmoil in global markets while Brazil's Bovespa index cut
losses on the news.
The MSCI Latin American stock index curbed
sharp losses after a senior aide from the Group of 20 leading
economies told Reuters that world central banks were preparing
to provide liquidity if financial markets become strained after
the elections.
The index ended 0.52 percent lower at 3,385.05 points.
Mexican stocks jumped on the news, tracking a sharp rise in
U.S. stocks.
"The rise today is not based on a good program or something
real, it's a hope," said Gerardo Copca, a strategist at
consultancy Metanalisis in Mexico. "The real test is going to be
Sunday with Greece and the response of European leaders."
Concern over a widening euro zone debt crisis and fears
Greece could exit the euro zone if elections favor anti-bailout
candidates has led to a recent sell-off in riskier assets, such
as Latin American stocks.
The region's markets have seen volume slip steadily this
week as a deteriorating situation in Europe piles on concerns
about Greece and investors step to the sidelines.
"The market is on hold now, nobody wants to take investment
positions before the definitions about Spain and Greece come
out," said Rafael Vendramine, a trader at Espírito Santo
Investment Bank.
Further spooking already jittery investors, Moody's
Investors Service downgraded Spain's credit rating to a notch
above "junk" late Wednesday, helping to push the country's
10-year bond yield above 7 percent on Thursday
before retreating.
In Brazil, a 3.86 percent plunge in shares of oil giant
Petrobras weighed down the Bovespa, which
closed 0.54 percent lower.
Preferred shares of the state-controlled company fell after
it unveiled a five-year investment plan that cut its oil and gas
output while earmarking more money for exploration and
production.
The expected drop in output and rise investment costs
disappointed markets, Vendramine added.
The oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike
Batista OGX declined 2.58 percent.
Mexico's IPC index rose 0.80 percent to 37,440.48
points.
Shares of broadcaster Grupo Televisa climbed
2.04 percent after Mexico's competition watchdog said on
Thursday it had approved with conditions the company's bid for
half of cellphone company Iusacell.
The purchase may allow for a stronger rival to billionaire
Carlos Slim's America Movil, shares of which lost 0.65
percent.
Shares of Mexican retailer Comercial Mexicana
surged 11.9 percent after U.S. club warehouse operator Costco
Wholesale Corp announced plans to buy its joint venture partner
Comercial Mexicana's 50 percent stake in its Mexican unit.
Chile's IPSA index capped a three-day slide, gaining
0.45 percent to 4,262.84.
Retailer Cencosud rose 4.64 percent, while retailer
Falabella climbed 2.64 percent.