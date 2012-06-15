* Global central banks prepare action ahead of Greek vote
* Brazil's Bovespa dips 0.17 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.5 pct
By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, June 15 Latin American stocks gained
on Friday on reports that central banks are planning to
stabilize financial markets if Greek election results cause more
financial upheaval.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rose the
most in over a week, adding 1.08 percent to 3,421.52. The index
has remained rangebound between 3,320 and 3,420 for the past
three weeks, as investors remain cautious over the euro zone's
ongoing debt crisis and Sunday's elections in Greece.
Investors fear that should anti-austerity parties emerge
victorious, they could tear up the terms of Greece's recent
financial bailout, driving the country into default and possibly
out of the euro zone. That could undermine faith in the currency
bloc and add to pressure on the finances of bigger economies
such as Italy and Spain.
Those fears eased slightly on Friday, with shares rising on
a report that the world's major central banks are prepared to
provide liquidity in case of any turmoil from Sunday's
election.
"The market is in a holding pattern ahead of the Greek
elections, as no one can predict the outcome and no one wants to
take on positions before knowing what will happen," said Luciano
Rostagno, chief strategist with Banco WestLB in Sao Paulo.
Rostagno said that while investors are somewhat optimistic over
the talk of central bank action, the market is likely to end the
day flat.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, little
changed throughout the session, last traded down 0.17 percent at
55,255 points.
OGX, the oil company controlled by Brazilian
billionaire Eike Batista, rose 2.65 percent, while preferred
shares of steelmaker Usiminas dropped 5.01 percent.
Shares in shipbuilder OSX, also controlled by
Batista, rose 3.38 percent after the company secured 2.7 billion
reais ($1.3 billion) in financing for the construction of its
Açú ship yard 250 miles north of Rio de Janeiro, according to a
securities filing on Friday.
Mexico's IPC index climbed for a second straight
session, rising 0.51 percent to 37,630. The index is on track to
close the week with a 0.7 percent gain.
Shares of cement manufacturer Cemex gained 2.86
percent, contributing most to the index's rise, while retail
giant Wal-Mart de Mexico rose 0.91 percent.
Investors, worried over the outcome of the Greek election,
are positioning in defensive stocks such as bottling group Femsa
and brewer Grupo Modelo, said
Frederick Searby, a strategist with Deutsche Bank Securities in
New York.
Chile's IPSA index added 0.53 percent to 4,297.
Banco Santander Chile rose 1.18 percent, driving
gains in the index, while retailer Cencosud climbed
0.59 percent.
Chile's central bank held its key interest rate
steady at 5 percent, as expected, for a fifth straight month on
Thursday, saying domestic markets were largely stable.
(Additional reporting by Rachel Uranga in Mexico City; Editing
by G Crosse)