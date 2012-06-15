(Updates to close, recasts)
* Global central banks prepare action ahead of Greek vote
* Brazil's Bovespa up 1.36 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.8 pct
By Rachel Uranga and Danielle Assalve
MEXICO CITY/ SAO PAULO, June 15 Latin American
stocks rose on Friday on hopes that global central banks are
readying to stabilize financial markets if Greek election
results cause more financial turmoil but the rally could be
short-lived.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rose
1.72 percent to 3,443 points, its biggest surge in more than a
week, as investors bet the Greek election would not be the
immediate drag on emerging markets some feared. The index has
gained about 1.3 percent on the week.
A report that the world's major central banks are prepared
to provide liquidity in case of any turmoil from Sunday's
election helped spur the rally late Thursday and has eased fears
should an anti-bailout party wins Greek elections Sunday.
But the MSCI Latin American index has been stuck in a range
between 3,320 and 3,420 points for the past three weeks as
investors fear that short-term measures to calm markets would do
little to fix slowing global growth and the euro zone's ongoing
debt crisis.
"The market might have a momentary relief with this action
from central banks, but the scenario remains grim," said Flavio
Barros, a fund manager at Grau Gestao de Ativos in Sao Paulo.
Some investors are also speculating a bout of weak economic
data in the United States could push the Federal Reserve to seek
another round of monetary stimulus, or so-called quantitative
easing, but analysts call the measures a Band-Aid solution.
"Markets may really rally on this (stimulus), it may rally
again on speculation of quantitative easing and then policy
response but (the gains are) getting less every time," said
Frederick Searby, a strategist with Deutsche Bank Securities in
New York. "Everyone knows that it's going to be a really
volatile time (ahead) until something structural happens to
resolve it, because it has all been stop-gap."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index, jumped 1.36
percent to end at 56,104 points, adding about 3 percent on the
week.
OGX, the oil company controlled by Brazilian
billionaire Eike Batista, gained 5.72 percent.
Shares in shipbuilder OSX, also controlled by
Batista, rose 5.39 percent after the company secured 2.7 billion
reais ($1.3 billion) in financing for the construction of its
Acu shipyard, about 250 miles north of Rio de Janeiro, according
to a securities filing on Friday.
Mexico's benchmark IPC index climbed for a second
straight session, rising 0.80 percent to 37,738 points. The
index added 1.1 percent for the week.
Retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico rose 2.81
percent and mining company Grupo Mexico advanced
3.09 percent.
In Chile, the IPSA index added 1.02 percent to 4,317
points.
Banco Santander Chile increased 2.91 percent,
driving gains in the index, while retailer Cencosud
climbed 1.11 percent.
Chile's central bank held its key interest rate
steady at 5 percent, as expected, for a fifth straight month on
Thursday, saying domestic markets were largely stable.
(Additional reporting by Asher Levine, Editing by Gary Crosse)