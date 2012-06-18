* Investors bet on more stimulus from Fed

* Europe's debt woes likely to keep dragging

* Brazil Bovespa up 0.16 pct, Mexico IPC rises 0.85 pct

By Danielle Assalve

SAO PAULO, June 18 Latin American stocks edged up o n M onday, helped by bets on further stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve, but analysts cautioned that concerns about Europe would likely continue to weigh on riskier assets.

The MSCI Latin American stock index ticked up a slight 0.09 percent. Fears of a deepening crisis in Europe have shaved about 20 percent off the index since mid-March.

Investors looked ahead to a G20 statement on Tuesday and the Fed's monetary policy meeting that begins o n T uesday and ends Wednesday to provide concrete plans and stimulus measures to counter fears of slowing global growth.

Some investors are betting that the U.S. central bank will unveil plans to make additional bond purchases to stimulate growth when it concludes its meeting on We dnesday.

"We are seeing the market operate on the expectation of a new round of economic stimulus, with the G20 and especially with Fed meeting," Luis Gustavo Pereira, a strategist at Futura brokerage.

"If nothing comes this week, we can expect the market to suffer again," he said.

Investors took some support from news that Greece's conservatives are close to forming a new coalition government following a narrow election victory that eased concerns of an abrupt exit from the euro zone.

But at the same time, debt woes in the larger Spanish and Italian economies are unnerving investors.

"The European crisis is worsening and everyone will adopt a more cautious tone, waiting for the announcement of some more positive measures," said Newton Rosa, chief economist with SulAmerica Investimentos in Sao Paulo.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index added 0.16 percent to 56,195.21.

The index has rebounded about 7 percent from an eight-month low hit in early June, but analysts doubt that investors could keep driving stocks higher until there is more clarity on Europe.

Even with recent gains, the Bovespa is down nearly 18 percent from a March high. A deteriorating outlook for economic growth in Latin America's top economy has also weighed.

"I don't think we'll see a reversal in the (falling) trend in this moment of uncertainty," said Ariovaldo Santos, equities manager at brokerage H. Commcorr in Sao Paulo. "It's still not the time to buy, but rather to analyze the market a bit more and wait and see."

Shares in Brazil's state-run oil form Petrobras added 1.89 percent.

Card payment processor Redecard gained 5.24 percent, helped by a note from Credit Suisse that raised its valuation of the firm as it eyes a sweetened offer from bank Itau Unibanco, which wants to take Redecard private.

Preferred shares of steelmaker Usiminas dropped 5.5 percent after a local newspaper reported that the company is preparing a new share sale worth at least 1.5 billion reais ($726 million) and may also sell assets to bolster investments in the face of weak operating cash flow.

Mexico's IPC index rose 0.85 percent to 38,060.82, boosted by a 2.33 percent gain in telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim.

Chile's IPSA index gained 0.45 percent as fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich (SQM) rose 1.48 percent.