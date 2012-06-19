* Spain borrowing costs rise
* US Fed begins two-day policy meeting
* Brazil Bovespa gains 1.1 pct, Mexico IPC up 1.31 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, June 19 Latin American stocks posted
the biggest daily gain in nearly two weeks on Tuesday, after
Brazilian shares reversed losses for the year on hopes major
central banks will respond to the euro zone debt crisis with
additional monetary stimulus.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for
a third straight day, adding 2.63 percent to 3,536.88 and
opening above its 30-day simple moving average for the first
time since mid-March.
Commodities producers drove gains in Brazil's benchmark
Bovespa index, led by preferred shares of
state-controlled oil company Petrobras, while
telecommunications firm America Movil led Mexico's IPC
index to its highest level in over a month.
Spain, the euro zone's fourth-largest economy, lurched
closer to becoming the largest country in the zone yet to be
shut out of credit markets when it had to pay a euro-era record
price to sell short-term debt on Tuesday.
The rise in Spanish borrowing costs fed expectations among
investors that Europe's debt crisis had deteriorated enough to
warrant a policy response from the world's central banks, just
as the U.S. Federal Reserve began a two-day policy meeting on
Tuesday.
"Caution remains the key word, but the market is starting to
see the possibility for a recovery, as it awaits new measures to
stimulate the economy," said Roberto Sevalli, a director with
JMalucelli Investimentos in Curitiba, Brazil.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.1 percent to
56,811.04, moving into positive territory for the first time
since mid-May.
Preferred shares of Petrobras gained 3.76 percent after
Brazil's mining and energy minister, Edison Lobão, said on
Tuesday that a readjustment of gasoline prices is "always under
analysis." Worries over Petrobras' ability to finance
investments without a government-mandated increase in fuel
prices at the pump have weighed on the company's shares.
Other commodities producers gained, with preferred shares of
iron-ore miner Vale rising 1.73 percent and OGX
, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire
Eike Batista, climbing 2.81 percent.
Brazil's market started the year with a bang after foreign
investors, flush with liquidity after European Central Bank
stimulus measures, drove shares to an over 20 percent gain in
the first two and a half months. Since then, concerns over the
worsening euro zone debt crisis have sparked a sell-off in
shares.
"The last time we had measures like that, our internal
economy was stronger," said Guillherme Sand, a broker with
Solidus Corretora in Porto Alegre, Brazil, adding that
additional monetary stimulus from the world's central banks
should lead to muted rise in Brazilian stocks.
"Now we have worries about weaker growth and indebted
consumers, so we won't have the same kind of response from
foreign investors that we had in the past," he said.
Mexico's IPC index rallied for a fourth straight day, rising
1.31 percent to 38,558.37. It was the index's best daily
performance in nearly a month.
America Movil shares gained 1.75 percent after the company
rejected a call by Dutch telecoms group KPN to waive
some voting rights if the Mexican group succeeds in building up
a big stake in the struggling European firm, a newspaper
reported on Tuesday.
Shares of retailer Elektra soared over 16
percent after the company said it closed some derivatives
positions in a move that could help it hold onto a place in the
country's benchmark index, traders said.
Chile's IPSA index extended gains for a fourth
straight session, climbing 0.41 percent to 4,355.10, a level it
has not closed above in over a month.
Industrial conglomerate AntarChile rose 2.71
percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while Banco
Santander Chile gained 1.04 percent.
(Additional reporting by Danielle Assalve in Sao Paulo and
Rachel Uranga in Mexico City; Editing by Andrea Ricci)