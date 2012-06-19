* Investors bet on Brazil's Petrobras hiking fuel prices
* Mexican retailer Elektra shares surge
* Brazil Bovespa gains 1.78 pct, Mexico IPC up 1.65 pct
By Asher Levine and Rachel Uranga
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, June 19 Brazilian and
Mexican stock indexes reached more than one-month highs on hopes
major central banks will respond to the euro zone debt crisis
with additional monetary stimulus.
The MSCI Latin American stock index advanced
for a third straight day, jumping 2.86 percent on Tuesday.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index added 1.78 percent.
Commodities producers drove gains in the Bovespa led by
preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras
. A surge in shares of retailer Grupo Elektra
took Mexico's IPC stock index up 1.65
percent.
With Spanish borrowing costs at dangerous levels,
expectations rose among investors that Europe's debt crisis had
deteriorated enough to warrant a policy response from the
world's central banks. The sentiment comes just as the U.S.
Federal Reserve began a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday.
"Caution remains the key word, but the market is starting to
see the possibility for a recovery, as it awaits new measures to
stimulate the economy," said Roberto Sevalli, a director with
JMalucelli Investimentos in Curitiba, Brazil.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index ended at 57,195.49
points, moving into positive territory for the first time since
mid-May.
Preferred shares of Petrobras gained 3.97 percent after
Brazil's mining and energy minister, Edison Lobao, said on
Tuesday that a readjustment of gasoline prices is "always under
analysis."
Market players had been concerned about Petrobras' ability
to finance investments without a government-mandated increase in
fuel prices at the pump but Lobao's comment eased their worries.
"The minister has always said that fuel prices would not
rise this year, but when he comes out and says that the issue is
being analyzed, it strengthens the market expectation that an
adjustment in the prices might be on the way," said Luiz Otavio
Broad, an analyst at Agora Corretora in Rio de Janeiro.
Other commodities producers gained, with preferred shares of
iron-ore miner Vale rising 2.58 percent and OGX
, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire
Eike Batista, climbing 2.20 percent.
Brazil's market started the year with a bang after foreign
investors, flush with liquidity after European Central Bank
stimulus measures, drove shares to an over 20 percent gain in
the first two and a half months. But since mid-March investors
nervous about a worsening euro zone debt crisis have sparked a
sell-off in shares.
"The last time we had measures like that, our internal
economy was stronger," said Guillherme Sand, a broker with
Solidus Corretora in Porto Alegre, Brazil, adding that
additional monetary stimulus from the world's central banks
should lead to a muted rise in Brazilian stocks.
"Now we have worries about weaker growth and indebted
consumers, so we won't have the same kind of response from
foreign investors that we had in the past," he said.
Mexico's IPC index rallied for a fourth straight day to end
at 38,688.65.
America Movil shares gained 1.75 percent after the company
rejected a call by Dutch telecoms group KPN to waive
some voting rights if the Mexican group succeeds in building up
a big stake in the struggling European firm, a newspaper
reported on Tuesday.
Shares of retailer Elektra soared over 16
percent after the company said it closed some derivatives
positions in a move that could help it hold onto a place in the
country's benchmark index, traders said.
Chile's IPSA index extended gains for a fourth
straight session, climbing 0.44 percent to 4,356.63, a level it
has not closed above in over a month.
Industrial conglomerate AntarChile rose 2.56
percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while Banco
Santander Chile gained 2.47 percent.