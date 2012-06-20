* U.S. Fed extends "Operation Twist" until year-end

* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.34 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.63 pct

By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve

SAO PAULO, June 20 Latin American stocks reversed early losses on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would extend a monetary stimulus program to help support a recovery in the world's largest economy.

The MSCI Latin American stock index rallied for a fourth straight session, adding 0.97 percent to 3,579.36.

The U.S. Fed on Wednesday following a two-day meeting announced it would extend a bond-buying program known as "Operation Twist" until the end of the year. The program seeks to bring down long-term borrowing costs by selling bonds with shorter maturities and buying longer-term securities.

The Fed also repeated in its post-meeting statement that it expects to keep rates "exceptionally low" at least through 2014, citing significant risks to the economic outlook due to strains in global financial markets.

More Fed stimulus tends to increase demand for riskier assets and reduce flows to safe havens such as U.S. government bonds.

"The extension of Twist was expected, perhaps it wasn't everything the market wanted but the tone of the statement was more dovish than previous ones," said Thiago Carlos, an economist with Link Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "It was a reevaluation of the statement that moved the market into positive territory, as it offers a greater possibility for more stimulus ahead."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index extended its rally for a fourth day, adding 0.34 percent to 57,387.75 after finding resistance near 57,500 points, a level the index has not closed above since mid-May.

Commodities exporters drove gains in the index, with preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras rising 1.93 percent and shares of Vale, the world's largest producer of iron ore, gaining 1.13 percent.

Banking shares weighed most heavily on the index. Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government bank, lost 1.54 percent, while rival Banco Bradesco slipped 1.41 percent.

"The outlook for loan defaults is weighing a bit on banking shares, leaving investors a bit more nervous about the possibility that banks will have to make bigger provisions for bad loans," said Henrique Florentino, an analyst with Um Investimentos in Sao Paulo.

Consumer defaults in Brazil rose in May at the fastest pace this year, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Friday.

State-led utility holding company Eletrobras gained 0.46 percent after Reuters reported on Wednesday that the company is in talks to buy Spanish utility Iberdrola's stake in a local power distributor.

Mexico's IPC index rallied for a fifth straight day, gaining 0.63 percent to 38,933.29. The index opened above its 50-day simple moving average for the first time in over five weeks.

Retail and financial firm Grupo Elektra gained 10.6 percent, contributing most to the index's gains. Shares in the company soared over 16 percent in the previous session after the company said it closed some derivatives positions in a move that could help it hold onto a place in the country's benchmark index, traders said.

Shares of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico lost 0.38 percent after data on Wednesday showed Mexican retail sales in April rose less than expected on a yearly basis.

Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, gained 0.29 percent after Spanish telecoms group Telefonica said on Wednesday it has no plans to interfere in the company's hostile bid for Dutch peer KPN.

Chile's IPSA index gained for a fifth straight day, adding 0.24 percent to at 4,367.18.

Regional energy group Enersis rose 0.78 percent, while Banco de Chile gained 0.88 percent. (Reporting By Asher Levine; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)