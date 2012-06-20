* U.S. Fed extends "Operation Twist" until year-end
* Brazil Bovespa off 0.05 pct, Mexico IPC gains 0.74 pct
By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, June 20 Latin American stocks gained
on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would extend
a stimulus program to help support a recovery in the world's
largest economy.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rallied
for a fourth straight session, adding 0.49 percent to 3,562.25,
but the stimulus announcement fell short of hopes for more
aggressive measures, limiting gains.
The U.S. Fed on Wednesday announced it would extend a
bond-buying program known as "Operation Twist" until the end of
the year. The program seeks to bring down long-term borrowing
costs by selling bonds with shorter maturities and buying
longer-term securities.
The Fed also repeated in its post-meeting statement that it
expects to keep rates "exceptionally low" at least through 2014,
citing significant risks to the economic outlook due to strains
in global financial markets.
More Fed stimulus tends to increase demand for riskier
assets and reduce flows to safe havens such as U.S. government
bonds.
"The extension of Twist was expected, perhaps it wasn't
everything the market wanted but the tone of the statement was
more dovish than previous ones," said Thiago Carlos, an
economist with Link Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "It was a
reevaluation of the statement that moved the market into
positive territory, as it offers a greater possibility for more
stimulus ahead."
Mexico's IPC index rallied for a fifth straight day,
gaining 0.74 percent to end at 38,973.64. The index closed above
its 50-day simple moving average for the first time in over five
weeks.
But Gerardo Copca, a strategist at consultancy Metanalisis
in Mexico, said the IPC could soon hit resistance at 39,200
points where it would likely see a sell-off as investors cashed
in their profits.
Retail and financial firm Grupo Elektra gained
10.8 percent, contributing to the index's gains. Shares in the
company soared over 16 percent in the previous session after it
closed some derivatives positions in a move that could help it
hold onto a place in the country's benchmark index, traders
said.
Shares of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico lost 0.84 percent
after data on Wednesday showed Mexican retail sales in April
rose less than expected on a yearly basis.
Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled
by billionaire Carlos Slim, gained 0.29 percent after Spanish
telecoms group Telefonica said on Wednesday it has no
plans to interfere in the company's hostile bid for Dutch peer
KPN.
In Brazil, the benchmark Bovespa index capped a
four-day rally, slipping 0.05 percent to 57,166.55 points.
"The market has gone up in the previous days on the
expectation that Fed would announce something much better, but
the market has the perception that today's announcement is not
enough," Marcio Cardoso, director at Titulo brokerage in Sao
Paulo. "The situation continues (to be) grim in Europe, and it
is only natural to have a bit of selling movement after the
gains of the Bovespa in the last sessions."
Commodities exporters drove gains in the index, with
preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras
rising 1.27 percent and shares of Vale,
the world's largest producer of iron ore, gaining 0.35 percent.
Banking shares weighed heavily on the index. Itau Unibanco
, Brazil's largest non-government bank, lost 1.41
percent, while rival Banco Bradesco slipped 0.80
percent.
"The outlook for loan defaults is weighing a bit on banking
shares, leaving investors a bit more nervous about the
possibility that banks will have to make bigger provisions for
bad loans," said Henrique Florentino, an analyst with Um
Investimentos in Sao Paulo.
Consumer defaults in Brazil rose in May at the fastest pace
this year, credit research company Serasa Experian said on
Friday.
Chile's IPSA index posted gains for a fifth straight
session, adding 0.92 percent to close at 4,396.78 fueled by
rising energy shares as recent rains made more likely an
increase in hydroelectric power generation at a lower cost.
Electric utility Endesa Chile added 2.45 percent
while its parent company, energy holding company Enersis
, increased 1.31 percent. Rival Colbun climbed
2.48 percent.
(Additional reporting by Rachel Uranga; Editing by Diane Craft)