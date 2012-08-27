* China industrial profits drop in July
* Volume low as investors await signs of cenbank action
* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.48 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.12 pct
By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, Aug 27 Latin American stocks dropped
for the seventh straight session on Monday on renewed concerns
over an economic slowdown in key trade partner China, and many
investors remained on the sidelines awaiting news of further
stimulus from the world's major central banks.
The MSCI Latin American stock index fell
0.34 percent to 3,608.13 and dropped below its 100-day simple
moving average, a level that has supported the index for nearly
three weeks.
Commodities exporters and steelmakers drove Brazil's
benchmark Bovespa index to its third straight loss,
while industrial conglomerate Mexichem weighed on
Mexico's IPC index.
Shares fell after data on Monday showed combined industrial
profits in China dropped 5.4 percent in July from a year ago,
quickening from June's 1.7 percent decline and reinforcing calls
for more policy easing to boost the country's slowing economy.
China is Brazil's top trading partner and a key purchaser of
Latin American raw materials such as soy, petroleum, copper and
iron ore.
"Early this morning we saw Asian markets falling on China
concerns and oil companies, miners and steelmakers are falling
here because of that," said Adriano Moreno, a strategist with
Futura Investimentos in Salvador, Brazil.
Brazil's Bovespa fell 0.48 percent to 58,146.26. The index
has been stuck between 57,600 and 60,000 points for nearly three
weeks.
"The market remains confused, without direction, and volume
today is very low," said Daniel Marques, a technical analyst
with Agora Corretora in Rio de Janeiro. "The market needs news
about the U.S. economy and the Euro zone. In a moment of
uncertainty, everyone is waiting for some development."
Investors are looking ahead to a meeting of central bankers
at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday for clarity on what the U.S.
Federal Reserve will do to further stimulate the economy and how
the European Central Bank will tackle the bloc's credit crisis.
Preferred shares of Vale, the world's largest
iron-ore producer, fell 0.91 percent, contributing most to the
Bovespa's decline.
Shares of steelmaker Usiminas fell 1.31 percent
after Barclays analysts cut their price target on the shares to
7 reais from 9 reais previously.
Cielo, Brazil's largest card payment processor,
rose 1 percent after Deutsche Bank Securities analysts raised
their 2013 year-end price target for the shares.
Mexico's IPC index slipped for the seventh session in
eight, falling 0.12 percent to 40,164.79.
Shares of Mexichem fell nearly 5 percent after the company
said on Monday it plans to raise about $2 billion to refinance
existing debt and other working capital needs by issuing shares
and debt.
Chile's IPSA index slumped for the fifth straight
session, losing 0.18 percent to 4,180.73.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1513 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % yearly %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,608.13 -0.34 0.5
Brazil Bovespa 58,146.26 -0.48 2.45
Mexico IPC 40,164.79 -0.12 8.33
Chile IPSA 4,180.73 -0.18 0.08
Chile IGPA 20,272.30 -0.14 0.71
Argentina MerVal 2,471.34 0.5 0.35
Colombia IGBC 14,232.03 0.49 12.37
Peru IGRA 20,210.72 -0.02 3.79
Venezuela IBC 291,944.31 -1.3 149.45