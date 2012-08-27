* July industrial profits drop in major trade partner China
* Volume low as investors await signs of cenbank action
* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.54 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.59 pct
By Danielle Assalve and Gabriel Stargardter
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Aug 27 Latin American
stocks dropped for the seventh straight session o n M onday on
renewed concerns over an economic slowdown in major trade
partner China and uncertainty about the timetable of possible
central bank stimulus abroad.
The MSCI Latin American stock index fell
0.56 percent to 3,600.14 - its largest fall since mid-August.
Commodities drove Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index
to a third straight loss after data showed combined industrial
profits in China dropped 5.4 percent in July from a year ago.
The fall quickened from June's 1.7 percent decline and
reinforced calls for more policy easing to boost the country's
slowing economy. China is Brazil's top trading
partner and a key purchaser of Latin American raw materials such
as soy, petroleum, copper and iron ore.
"China has shown persistent signs of slowing," said Rodrigo
Melo, chief economist at Maua Sekular, an asset management firm
in Sao Paulo. "The price of iron ore dropped too, which ends up
having an impact on Vale, which has considerable
weight.
"The price of iron ore falling is a sign that things in
China are not going well," Melo added.
Brazil's Bovespa fell 0.54 percent to 58,111.46 - its third
consecutive decline. The index has been stuck between 57,600 and
60,000 points for nearly three weeks.
Investors are looking ahead to a meeting of central bankers
at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday for clarity on what the U.S.
Federal Reserve will do to stimulate the economy further and how
the European Central Bank will tackle the bloc's credit crisis.
"In the United States, despite some better signs of
activity, everything points to (the Fed) signaling some kind of
easing in the Jackson Hole meeting and this will probably give
some support to the stock markets abroad," said Melo. "People
expect something to happen, but if nothing happens in September,
then the market could get a bit worse."
Preferred shares of Vale, the world's largest iron-ore
producer, fell 1.56 percent, its weakest level since 2009,
contributing most to the Bovespa's decline.
Shares of steelmaker Usiminas fell 2.38 percent
after Barclays analysts cut their price target on the shares to
7 reais from 9 reais previously.
Cielo, Brazil's largest card payment processor,
rose 1.46 percent after Deutsche Bank Securities analysts raised
their 2013 year-end price target for the shares.
Mexico's IPC index slipped for the seventh session in
eight, falling 0.59 percent to 39,972.85.
"The market had risen strongly since June, and now we're
seeing a process of readjustment led by domestic news," said
Gerardo Copca, a strategist at MetAnalisis consultancy in Mexico
City. "But it's not news that's in favor of the market, it's the
opposite: the Mexichem case, the Walmex case, and so on."
Industrial conglomerate Mexichem, which on
Monday said it plans to raise about $2 billion to refinance
existing debt by issuing shares and debt, weighed on Mexico's
IPC index, off 5.69 percent.
So too did a decision in the Delaware Supreme Court that
found mining company Southern Copper overpaid to buy a
company from its controlling shareholder, Grupo Mexico
, costing the Mexican mining giant $2 billion.
Its shares ended the day down 2.80 percent [ID: nL1E8JRAEY],
while shares of Mexichem fell the most in 11 months.
Chile's IPSA index slumped for the fifth straight
session, losing 0.76 percent to 4,156.37.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2039 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % year-to-
Latest change ate %
change
MSCI LatAm 3,600.14 -0.56 -0.06
Brazil Bovespa 58,111.46 -0.54 2.39
Mexico IPC 39,972.85 -0.59 7.81
Chile IPSA 4,156.37 -0.76 -0.51
Chile IGPA 20,177.56 -0.61 0.24
Argentina MerVal 2,460.72 0.07 -0.08
Colombia IGBC 14,199.69 0.26 12.11
Peru IGRA 20,265.77 0.25 4.07
Venezuela IBC 291,944.31 -1.3 149.45