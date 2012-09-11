* Investors optimistic on QE3 announcement this week * China's Wen says country will meet economic growth target * Brazil Bovespa rises 1.74 pct, Mexico's IPC flat By Danielle Assalve and Gabriel Stargardter SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Sept 11 Latin American stocks rose o n T uesday on expectations of another round of monetary easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve, while a bullish pronouncement on China's economy from Premier Wen Jiabao boosted Brazil's manufacturers and mining firms. The MSCI Latin American stock index climbed for the fifth straight day, up 0.99 percent to 3,671.28. Commodities exporters, steelmakers and homebuilders drove gains on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index, while banking group Banorte, up 1.37 percent, supported the Mexican bourse. Shares rose as investors banked on the U.S. Fed announcing a third round of quantitative easing to boost growth in the world's largest economy following a two-day policy meeting on Thursday. China's Wen Jiabao also said on Tuesday that the world's second-largest economy is on track to meet this year's growth target, and if needed the government could utilize a fiscal stability fund to help reach that goal. "The market rose today based on an improved scenario for the performance of the world economy," said Andre Paes, strategy director at Infinity Asset in Curitiba. "China recently announced a stimulus package, the ECB also announced measures, and we still have the expectation that the Fed will announce something too." Wen's pronouncement helped ease fears over a sharper slowdown in Brazil's biggest trading partner -- a key consumer of Latin American raw materials. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose for a fourth straight day, gaining 1.74 percent to 59,422.55, its second-highest percentage gain since mid-August. Brazil also announced plans on Tuesday to slash electricity taxes in an attempt to lower energy costs and revitalize the economy, which is seen growing at less than 2 percent this year. Industrial companies are disproportionately affected by the higher costs and more likely to benefit from the cuts than services, said strategist Carlos Sequeira of BTG Pactual. Steelmakers are among the biggest winners, especially Usiminas, since CSN and Gerdau produce a good part of the energy they consume. Shares of Usiminas rose 2.37 percent, while those of CSN climbed 4.39 percent. Gerdau shares gained 1.51 percent. Shares of mining firm Vale, which rose 2.68 percent, continued to track a rally in iron ore prices, which jumped to more than $100 a tonne on Tuesday for the first time since mid-August. Shares of homebuilder Gafisa jumped 13.16 percent after the company said late o n M onday it will consider floating its profitable Alphaville unit. Mexico's IPC index rose slightly for the fourth session in five, up 0.02 percent to 39,988.22. Although the IPC is up 7.88 percent from this time last year, it has hovered below 40,000 for much of the last month. "Mexico is boring," said Gerardo Roman, head trader at Actinver brokerage in Mexico City. "Everyone is waiting for Mr. Bernanke to save the world but I'm not sure he will." Recent mining sector winner Grupo Mexico, drove the index down, falling 0.8 percent, followed by retail giant Walmex, which lost 0.42 percent. Chile's IPSA index gained for the fourth straight session, as shares of LATAM Airlines rose 2.57 percent, offsetting a 1.6 percent loss by Banco Santander Chile. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2050 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-d Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,671.28 0.99 1.92 Brazil Bovespa 59,422.55 1.74 4.70 Mexico IPC 39,998.97 0.02 7.88 Chile IPSA 4,190.28 0.38 0.31 Chile IGPA 20,356.91 0.31 1.13 Argentina MerVal 2,406.52 1.47 -2.28 Colombia IGBC 14,179.02 -0.04 11.95 Peru IGRA 20,717.42 0.88 6.39 Venezuela IBC 297,466.44 1.12 154.17