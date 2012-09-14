* U.S. Fed stimulus boosts demand for riskier assets

By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve

SAO PAULO, Sept 14 Latin American stocks rallied for an eighth straight session o n F riday as investors poured money into risk assets a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a third round of aggressive monetary stimulus.

The MSCI Latin American stock index rose 1.73 percent to 3,805.81 and is on track to post a 4.8 percent weekly gain, its best since mid-January. A technical indicator known as the relative strength index crossed into "overbought" territory, however, indicating stocks may be due to fall in coming sessions.

Shares of the most widely traded commodities firms drove Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index to its seventh straight gain, while bottling group Femsa supported Mexico's bourse.

The U.S. Fed launched an aggressive monetary stimulus program on Thursday, saying it will buy $40 billion of mortgage-backed securities per month and likely leave interest rates at current rock-bottom lows until at least mid-2015.

The announcement helped consolidate a gaining trend in Brazilian stocks, which are now up over 15 percent in the third quarter. Foreign investors returned to the market as the outlook for Brazil's economy began to improve and after the European Central Bank took action to stem the euro zone debt crisis, with bank President Mario Draghi pledging to do whatever was needed within the bank's mandate to protect the euro.

"In the short term we are in a positive trend, which began with Draghi and continued up to QE3," said Alexandre Ghirghi, a partner with Metodo Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "Our market is very dependent on the flow of foreign capital and we have the advantage of being at a very attractive price level right now."

Brazil's Bovespa rose 0.73 percent to 62,412.71, breaking resistance at 60,000 and soaring to its highest level in over four months. The index is on track to post a more than 7 percent weekly gain, its biggest in over 10 months.

"I see 62,700 to 63,300 points as an important technical resistance level in the short term, but I think the market can find strength to return close to the yearly high at 69,000 points," said Luis Gustavo Pereira, a strategist with Futura Corretora in Sao Paulo.

Shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras and mining giant Vale rose 1.92 percent and 1.64 percent, respectively, as the Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded agricultural, energy and metals commodities posted its biggest gain in six weeks.

As the most liquid stocks on Brazil's bourse, Vale and Petrobras tend to attract the attention of foreign investors looking for exposure to local equities when risk appetite increases.

Vale shares also tracked gains in iron-ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI, which rose 5.72 percent in the Chinese spot market to $101.60, the highest in more than three weeks, according to Steel Index.

Mexico's IPC index edged higher for a fourth straight session, gaining 0.38 percent to 40,810.72. The index is on track to post a 2 percent weekly gain, its best since early July.

Shares of bottling group Femsa rose 1.85 percent, contributing most to the index's rise.

"Femsa is a money-making machine and is very attractive for investors, thanks to its financial stability," said Manuel Sanchez, a trader with Scotiabank in Mexico City.

Retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico added 1.36 percent, while cement manufacturer Cemex lost 2.36 percent.

Chile's IPSA index rose for the sixth session in seven, as retailer Falabella climbed 1.39 percent.

Latin America's key stock indexes at 1603 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD %

Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,805.81 1.73 3.86

Brazil Bovespa 62,412.71 0.73 9.97

Mexico IPC 40,810.72 0.38 10.07

Chile IPSA 4,210.80 0.62 0.80

Chile IGPA 20,455.67 0.56 1.62

Argentina MerVal 2,547.55 1.54 3.45

Colombia IGBC 14,520.22 1.29 14.64

Peru IGRA 21,916.60 2.25 12.55

Venezuela IBC 296,820.97 -0.08 153.61

(Additional reporting by Gabriel Stargardter in Mexico City; Editing by Dan Grebler)