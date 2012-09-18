(Adds closing prices, quotes, background)
* Investors pause after recent rally in Latam shares
* Banks weigh on Brazil's Bovespa after strike announced
* Bovespa, Mexico's IPC flat
By Danielle Assalve and Gabriel Stargardter
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Sept 18 Latin American
shares traded flat o n T uesday as some investors continued to
book profits following a rally that drove the region's stocks up
8.5 percent in the eight sessions through Sept. 14.
The MSCI Latin American stock index traded
flat, finding support at its 200-day simple moving average for a
third straight session. The index is up over 6 percent in
September, and on track for its best monthly performance since
January.
September's rally, spurred by a European Central Bank
bond-purchasing program, an infrastructure investment program in
China and a third round of quantitative easing in the United
States, marked a return to risk assets that helped Brazil's
Bovespa reach its highest levels in more than four months last
week.
Investors mostly stopped to breathe on Tuesday, with
Brazil's Bovespa and Mexico's IPC index hovering near
unchanged levels throughout the session in low-volume trading.
"This is a limited week in terms of economic news so that
should keep volume low," said Carlos Gonzalez, an analyst at
Monex, a financial services firm in Mexico City. "As soon as we
get more data from Europe, the market volume should pick up."
Banking shares weighed on the Bovespa, which ended the day
unchanged at 61,804.33, after the nation's bank workers began a
strike over demands for better pay and working conditions,
according to national financial-sector workers' union Contraf.
Shares of Itaú Unibanco, Brazil's largest
non-governmental bank, slipped 2.38 percent, while those of
rival Bradesco fell 1.2 percent. Shares of
state-controlled Banco do Brasil dropped 1.52
percent.
Construction firm PDG Realty rose 4.09 percent
while BM&FBovespa, Brazil's sole financial exchange operator,
added 1.81 percent after local newspaper Valor Economico said
U.S. exchange operator Bats was giving up on its plans
to expand into Brazil. However, a Bats press representative
denied the report on Tu esd ay.
The Bovespa closed above 60,000 points for the fourth
straight session, a level it had struggled to cross since early
May. Investors have been heartened by signs that an incipient
economic recovery is taking hold in Brazil after a year-long
campaign of government measures to stimulate growth.
"Maybe the bourse may have a few more days of uncertainty,
but the market trend is positive," said Edward Knight, a partner
at Rio Verde Investments in Sao Paulo. "Things are better abroad
and in Brazil, with all this effort from the government to
stimulate the economy, we will begin to see good economic data
that could stimulate the (Bovespa).
"The outlook is for better company results and for an uptick
in the Brazilian economy," Knight added.
Mexico's IPC index was little changed at 40,590.96 as
gains by telecommunications firm America Movil offset
losses by mining firm Grupo Mexico and lender
Grupo Financiero Banorte.
Chile's IPSA index ended up 0.79 percent, boosted by
shares of retailer Falabella and industrial
conglomerate Copec, which rose 1.6 percent and 1.39
percent, respectively.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2034 GMT:
Stock indexes Daily pct Year-to-d
Latest change te pct
change
MSCI LatAm 3,767.76 -0.2 4.59
Brazil Bovespa 61,804.33 -0 8.90
Mexico IPC 40,590.96 -0.08 9.48
Chile IPSA 4,218.00 0.79 0.97
Chile IGPA 20,486.10 0.71 1.77
Argentina MerVal 2,491.82 0.5 1.19
Colombia IGBC 14,259.69 0.52 12.59
Peru IGRA 21,610.01 -0.7 10.97
Venezuela IBC 299,049.31 1.12 155.52
(Reporting by Danielle Assalve and Gabriel Stargartder; Writing
by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Dan Grebler)