* Investors pause after recent rally in Latam shares

* Banks weigh on Brazil's Bovespa after strike announced

* Bovespa, Mexico's IPC flat

By Danielle Assalve and Gabriel Stargardter

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Sept 18 Latin American shares traded flat o n T uesday as some investors continued to book profits following a rally that drove the region's stocks up 8.5 percent in the eight sessions through Sept. 14.

The MSCI Latin American stock index traded flat, finding support at its 200-day simple moving average for a third straight session. The index is up over 6 percent in September, and on track for its best monthly performance since January.

September's rally, spurred by a European Central Bank bond-purchasing program, an infrastructure investment program in China and a third round of quantitative easing in the United States, marked a return to risk assets that helped Brazil's Bovespa reach its highest levels in more than four months last week.

Investors mostly stopped to breathe on Tuesday, with Brazil's Bovespa and Mexico's IPC index hovering near unchanged levels throughout the session in low-volume trading.

"This is a limited week in terms of economic news so that should keep volume low," said Carlos Gonzalez, an analyst at Monex, a financial services firm in Mexico City. "As soon as we get more data from Europe, the market volume should pick up."

Banking shares weighed on the Bovespa, which ended the day unchanged at 61,804.33, after the nation's bank workers began a strike over demands for better pay and working conditions, according to national financial-sector workers' union Contraf.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-governmental bank, slipped 2.38 percent, while those of rival Bradesco fell 1.2 percent. Shares of state-controlled Banco do Brasil dropped 1.52 percent.

Construction firm PDG Realty rose 4.09 percent while BM&FBovespa, Brazil's sole financial exchange operator, added 1.81 percent after local newspaper Valor Economico said U.S. exchange operator Bats was giving up on its plans to expand into Brazil. However, a Bats press representative denied the report on Tu esd ay.

The Bovespa closed above 60,000 points for the fourth straight session, a level it had struggled to cross since early May. Investors have been heartened by signs that an incipient economic recovery is taking hold in Brazil after a year-long campaign of government measures to stimulate growth.

"Maybe the bourse may have a few more days of uncertainty, but the market trend is positive," said Edward Knight, a partner at Rio Verde Investments in Sao Paulo. "Things are better abroad and in Brazil, with all this effort from the government to stimulate the economy, we will begin to see good economic data that could stimulate the (Bovespa).

"The outlook is for better company results and for an uptick in the Brazilian economy," Knight added.

Mexico's IPC index was little changed at 40,590.96 as gains by telecommunications firm America Movil offset losses by mining firm Grupo Mexico and lender Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Chile's IPSA index ended up 0.79 percent, boosted by shares of retailer Falabella and industrial conglomerate Copec, which rose 1.6 percent and 1.39 percent, respectively.

Latin America's key stock indexes at 2034 GMT:

Stock indexes Daily pct Year-to-d

Latest change te pct

change MSCI LatAm 3,767.76 -0.2 4.59

Brazil Bovespa 61,804.33 -0 8.90

Mexico IPC 40,590.96 -0.08 9.48

Chile IPSA 4,218.00 0.79 0.97

Chile IGPA 20,486.10 0.71 1.77

Argentina MerVal 2,491.82 0.5 1.19

Colombia IGBC 14,259.69 0.52 12.59

Peru IGRA 21,610.01 -0.7 10.97

Venezuela IBC 299,049.31 1.12 155.52

(Reporting by Danielle Assalve and Gabriel Stargartder; Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Dan Grebler)