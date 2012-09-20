* U.S., China manufacturing remain weak in Sept * Flows into Latam stock funds hit nearly 2-year high * Brazil Bovespa up 0.06 pct, Mexico IPC down 1.08 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Sept 20 Latin American stocks slipped o n Thursday after disappointing data from China, the United States and the euro zone underscored concerns that a global economic recovery is still facing significant headwinds. The MSCI Latin American stock index dipped f or the third session in four, losing 0.5 percent. The index has fallen back below its 200-day simple moving average this week after rising above the measure last Friday. Increasing concern over global economic growth sapped demand for riskier assets after data Thursday showed U.S. manufacturing closed out its weakest quarter in three years in September and China's manufacturing sector shrank for the 11th straight month. China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron-ore, copper, soy and petroleum. The region's stocks have dipped this week after a strong rally this month on e xpectations of more stimulus from central banks. A week ago, the Federal Reserve announced its third round of stimulus or quantitative easing, known as QE3. "There was a big excitement about QE3 and the ECB but how long can that last? The market is moving laterally because fundamentally, there isn't much confidence or conviction in the market," said Joao Simoes, portfolio manager, Duna Asset Management, Sao Paulo. Stimulus from the Fed and the European Central Bank could support demand for riskier assets in the coming months, and some investors appear to be gaining confidence in the region. Investors pumped $762.5 million into U.S.-based Latin American-focused mutual funds in the week ending Sept. 19, data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, showed on Thursday. That was the highest weekly inflow recorded since October 2010. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index clawed back early losses to close up a slight 0.06 percent at 61,687.97 points, showing investors were willing to pick up stocks on any significant dips. "The market is trying to stabilize at these levels, between 60,000 and 62,000 points," said Flavio Barros, a manager with Grau Asset Management in Sao Paulo. Data showed unemployment fell and inflation accelerated in Brazil, strengthening the case for a pause in the cycle of aggressive interest rate cuts by the central bank. Brazil's Bovespa is up 8 percent this month, helped by signs that the worst of an economic slowdown may be o ver i n Latin America's top economy. Preferred shares of Vale, the world's largest iron-ore miner, lost 0.71 percent. The stock slipped off a two-month high in the previous session. Shares of state-controlled oil firm Petrobras gained 1.15 p ercent after the company said late Wednesday that analysis confirmed the discovery of "good quality" crude in a deepwater field south of Rio de Janeiro. Mexico's IPC index fell for the third session in four, dropping 1.08 percent to 40,500.35. Shares of retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico lost 1 . 64 p ercent as data Thursday showed Mexican retail sales fell by the most in seven months in July. Some fund managers have shifted the composition of their portfolios from Brazilian stocks to Mexican shares to protect themselves against further slowing in China, as Mexico has lower trade exposure to Asia. Shares in Mexican personal care products company Genomma Lab shed 6.1 percent after it said a venture in the United States was taking off slower than expected and the firm cut back its 2012 sales guidance to 20 percent growth from a previous estimate of 23 percent to 26 percent. Chile's IPSA index dipped 0.19 percent as Banco de Chile, the country's second-largest bank, shed 1.99 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to- Latest change ate % change MSCI LatAm 3,749.74 -0.5 4.09 Brazil Bovespa 61,687.97 0.06 8.69 Mexico IPC 40,500.35 -1.08 9.23 Chile IPSA 4,210.15 -0.19 0.78 Chile IGPA 20,463.65 -0.11 1.66 Argentina MerVal 2,500.79 0.27 1.55 Colombia IGBC 14,307.99 -0.27 12.97 Peru IGRA 21,694.87 -0.13 11.41 Venezuela IBC 303,279.34 0.64 159.13