* Investors optimistic Spain will request rescue
* Mexico jobless rate rises more than expected
* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.51 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.14 pct
By Asher Levine and Michael O'Boyle
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Sept 21 Latin American
stocks were mixed on Friday on cautious optimism Spain is
preparing to request an international sovereign aid package,
which could help stem the spread of the euro zone's debt crisis
and support demand for riskier assets.
The MSCI Latin American stock index returned
the previous session's losses, gaining 0.49 percent to 3,768.15,
though finding resistance at its 200-day simple moving average.
Banking shares drove Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index
to its biggest gain of the week, while data showing a
greater-than-expected rise in Mexico's jobless rate weighed on
the country's IPC index.
Brazilian shares rose early in the session on a report that
Spain is considering freezing pensions and speeding up a planned
rise in the retirement age to meet conditions of an expected
international sovereign aid package, though the Spanish deputy
prime minister later denied the report.
"The market bought into the idea that Spain is preparing to
ask for international help," said Pedro Paulo da Silveira, an
economist with Tov Corretora in Sao Paulo. "If it doesn't ask
for a bailout, it will most likely end up defaulting."
Brazil's Bovespa rose 0.51 percent to 62,002.12, though a
technical indicator known as the relative strength index
approached "overbought" territory, indicating gains may be
limited.
Shares of Itaú Unibanco, Brazil's largest
non-government bank, rose 1.58 percent, contributing most to the
index's gains, while those of rival Banco Bradesco
added 1.7 percent.
Oil firms also gained, with shares of OGX, the
oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, up
1.1 percent and those of state-controlled firm Petrobras
climbing 0.65 percent.
JBS, the world's largest meat processor, rose
3.35 percent after Reuters reported on Thursday that the company
is close to purchasing rival firm Independencia.
Investors pumped $762.5 million into U.S.-based Latin
American-focused mutual funds in the week endeing September 19,
the biggest weekly flow since October 2010, according to Lipper.
Strategists at Santander Investment Securities also said in
a report that, based on EPFR data, foreign investors were the
main buyers of equities in Brazil's Bovespa stock exchange,
followed by local institutional investors.
"Institutional investors have a long-term focus. They are
looking at the Bovespa, seeing a good value, and putting
together more long-term strategies based on fundamentals," said
Fabio Goncalves, an analyst with Banrisul Corretora in Porto
Alegre, Brazil.
"Foreign funds are very sensitive, though," Goncalves said,
adding that if developed markets start to present
better-than-average performance, or if commodities prices start
to drop, those flows will reverse.
Mexico's IPC index slipped for the second straight session,
losing 0.14 percent to 40,442.73.
Mexico's jobless rate rose in August, breaking a five-month
streak of declines and adding to expectations of a deceleration
in Latin America's second-largest economy in the second half of
2012.
The news weighed on shares of banks and retailers, with
shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico down 0.6 percent and
those of lender Grupo Financiero Banorte slipping
1.53 percent.
Chile's IPSA index gained for the third session in
four, rising 0.34 percent to 4,224.37.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 15:44 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,768.15 0.49 4.09
Brazil Bovespa 62,002.12 0.51 9.25
Mexico IPC 40,442.73 -0.14 9.08
Chile IPSA 4,224.37 0.34 1.12
Chile IGPA 20,519.65 0.27 1.94
Argentina MerVal 2,533.27 1.29 2.87
Colombia IGBC 14,335.35 0.19 13.18
Peru IGRA 21,750.70 0.26 11.69
Venezuela IBC 303,967.56 0.23 159.72
(Additional reporting by Danielle Assalve in Sao Paulo; Editing
by Diane Craft)