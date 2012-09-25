* Brazil banks fall on fears of gov't pressure on spreads
* Steelmakers drop on Bovespa, lenders support Mexico's IPC
* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.82 pct, Mexico IPC flat
By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, Sept 25 Brazilian stocks fell the
most in three weeks on Tuesday, even as global share prices
rose, on concern over government intervention in the country's
banking sector.
The MSCI Latin American stock index posted
its biggest intraday loss since Sept. 4, falling 0.93 percent to
3,715.21 but finding support at its 150-day simple moving
average. Financial firms helped support Mexico's IPC index.
Investors shrugged off a rise in global markets as local
factors weighed heavily on Brazilian stocks, driving the
benchmark Bovespa stock index down 1.82 percent to
60,783.88.
Banks contributed most to the index's decline after lender
Banco Bradesco said on Monday that it would cut
interest rates on all its credit card products, reigniting
concern that government pressure to reduce banking spreads would
chip away at lenders' bottom lines.
President Dilma Rousseff's government has made a priority of
reducing Brazil's bank spreads, or the difference between what
they pay in interest to depositors and what they charge in
interest on loans, in an effort to support a sluggish recovery
in Latin America's top economy.
Bradesco shares lost nearly 6 percent, their biggest plunge
in over a year, while shares of state-controlled rival Banco do
Brasil fell 3 percent.
"Bradesco reduced interest rates on cards, so the market
chatter returned to government pressure on spreads and the
expectation for lower return on equity for banks," said Rafael
Vendramine, a trader with BES Investimento in Sao Paulo.
Shares of Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest
non-government bank, were down 5.5 percent, the most in five
months, while those of Banco Santander Brasil lost
3.8 percent.
Steelmakers also slumped, with preferred shares of Usiminas
down more than 6 percent after Goldman Sachs analysts
cut their recommendation on the shares, saying recent gains were
overdone.
"The fall in steelmakers can be understood as a natural
pullback following strong gains in the month," said Andre Paes,
head of research at Infinity Asset Management in Curitiba,
Brazil.
Shares of steelmaker CSN sank after a local
newspaper said on Tuesday that the flat steel producer is
considering a bid for ThyssenKrupp's money-losing Steel Americas
unit.
"The big question in relation to a possible takeover is how
exactly the acquisition would be done. While it could be
positive in the medium-term, in the short-term is brings up more
doubts over the company's cash position," Paes said.
The Bovespa has hovered near 61,500 points for the last
eight sessions following a sharp rise triggered by a third round
of quantitative easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
"We've had strong gains in the month but I don't see a
resistance level at 62,000," Vendramine said. "We are seeing a
consolidation around this level until we see a new reason to
drive shares higher."
Mexico's IPC index traded little changed at
40,550.69. Lender Grupo Financiero Banorte added
1.9 percent while retail and financial firm Grupo Elektra
rose 1.4 percent, offsetting a 0.8 percent loss by
retailer Wal-mart de Mexico.
Chile's IPSA index fell for the second straight
session, losing 0.39 percent to 4,194.53.
Fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich
dropped 1.57 percent, contributing most to the
index's fall, while regional energy group Enersis
slipped 1.72 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 16:06 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,715.21 -0.93 4.1
Brazil Bovespa 60,783.88 -1.82 7.10
Mexico IPC 40,550.69 -0.03 9.37
Chile IPSA 4,194.53 -0.39 0.41
Chile IGPA 20,419.17 -0.3 1.44
Argentina MerVal 2,576.15 1.75 4.61
Colombia IGBC 14,081.66 -0.55 11.18
Peru IGRA 21,857.15 0.33 12.24
Venezuela IBC 304,393.41 0.03 160.08
