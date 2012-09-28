* Banco do Brasil shares down on rate cut reports
* Latam stocks pressured by concerns over Spain
By Anna Irrera and Danielle Assalve
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 28 Brazil's stocks fell as
much as 2 percent on Friday as bank shares sold off on renewed
concerns over government pressure to reduce banking spreads.
Banco do Brasil, the nation's largest lender,
headed for its largest single-day loss in over five months on
reports suggesting it would cut some service fees on Friday. The
step could force competitors to do the same.
Shares of Banco do Brasil fell as much as 6.9 percent to
24.43 reais, weighing the most on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa
index, which lost as much as 2 percent to 59,014.05.
"The market is worried about potential losses in bank
revenues, caused by this pressure from the government to reduce
spreads and fees," said Ariovaldo Santos, equities manager at
H.Commcor brokerage in Sao Paulo.
In an effort to revive Latin America's largest economy,
President Dilma Rousseff's government has made a priority of
reducing Brazil's bank spreads, the difference between what they
pay in interest to depositors and what they charge in interest
on loans.
Stocks also fell elsewhere in Latin America on uncertainty
over stress tests on Spanish banks, which left investors
unwilling to take risk in emerging markets. Fears of a downgrade
of Spain's sovereign ratings by Moody's added to the cautious
mood.
The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 1
percent to 3,661.03.
Latin American stock indexes at 1511 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,667.58 -0.86 2.69
Brazil Bovespa 59,352.57 -1.47 4.58
Mexico IPC 40,781.33 0.13 9.99
Chile IPSA 4,205.17 -0.15 0.66
Chile IGPA 20,444.77 -0.14 1.56
Argentina MerVal 2,449.89 -1.77 -0.52
Colombia IGBC 14,016.43 -0.64 10.66
Peru IGRA 21,693.62 -0.2 11.40
Venezuela IBC 306,141.50 0 161.58