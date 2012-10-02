* Optimism on Spain bailout fails to boost Brazil * Bovespa seesaws as investors look for bargains * Mexico's Bolsa, Chile's IPSA indexes slightly up By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Oct 2 Latin American stocks rose on Tuesday on hopes for an imminent Europe-led bailout of Spain, although a 10-percent plunge in shares of Brazilian airline Gol weighed heavily on Brazil's equity market. The MSCI Latin American stock index rose 0.3 percent to 3,710.20 as investors' perception of robust economies in Chile and Mexico made up for mounting market volatility in Brazil. The 14-day moving average for the index is trading above Tuesday's reading and trending lower, meaning that current gains lack a clear driver. In Brazil, investors were reluctant to bet on a fully-fledged recovery of the stock market. Foreigners added or shed positions in some commodity producers and banks. Local investors exited the equity futures market to timidly buy shares in companies that could benefit from economic recovery. Both strategies added volatility to the market. Gol reversed all of its 10 percent jump on Monday, triggered by speculation it would sell a stake to a larger rival. Instead, after markets closed on Monday the company announced plans to order 60 new jets from Boeing Co. . "Trading on the headlines is enough to remove some short-term overhang but does not mean that buyers will come in strong," said João Simoes, who helps oversee 630 million reais ($308 million) in assets at Duna Asset Management in São Paulo. "Market trends look fragile from any standpoint." Global market uncertainty remains, said Romeu Vidale, an analyst at Concordia Corretora in Rio de Janeiro, and equity prices in Brazil are likely to stay volatile. Despite Spain's readiness to ask for financial help, Germany has signaled that it should hold off, according to European officials. Brazil's Bovespa swung between gains and losses on Tuesday, weighed down by Gol and mobile phone carrier TIM Participações. The Bovespa rose 0.2 percent after shedding 0.3 percent earlier in the morning. About 23 out of the index's 69 stocks fell. TIM, Brazil's No. 2 wireless carrier, fell as much as 10 percent after a report on the website of news magazine Veja said the company was under investigation by regulators. A TIM spokeswoman said the company had no immediate comment on the report. On the other hand, shares in BM&FBovespa, the world's third largest financial exchange operator, rose after reporting strong derivatives trading numbers in September. Analysts at Itaú BBA estimate that the company's revenue line will grow 5 percent this year. Preferred shares of mining giant Vale rose 0.5 percent despite warnings by a handful of analysts over potential declines in revenue and rising Brazilian government intervention in the company. The increase was the first in the stock in four sessions. Shares of Grupo Oi, Brazil's largest fixed-line carrier, jumped 2.5 percent after it agreed to dispose of 643 million reais ($317 million) worth of real estate property to reduce debt. Giving a boost to the MSCI Latin America, U.S. stocks were slightly higher on Tuesday on hopes for a Spanish bailout. Investors in Latin America follow the U.S. markets as a gauge of global risk-taking and market sentiment. Mexico's IPC index rose 0.2 percent as America Móvil advanced, while Chile's blue-chip IPSA index gained 0.1 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1500 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,704.51 0.18 2.65 Brazil Bovespa 59,538.29 -0.05 4.91 Mexico IPC 41,204.45 0.19 11.13 Chile IPSA 4,237.20 0.12 1.43 Chile IGPA 20,593.14 0.14 2.30 Argentina MerVal 2,458.85 0.01 -0.15 Colombia IGBC 14,124.17 0.16 11.52 Peru IGRA 21,674.79 -0.28 11.31 Venezuela IBC 317,168.47 0.12 171.00