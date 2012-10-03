* America Movil, Televisa drive Mexico's Bolsa down * Investors lack conviction on direction of markets By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Oct 3 Latin American stocks fell on Wednesday, led by Brazilian steelmakers, builders and banks, as optimism faded that an Europe-led bailout of Spain and improving U.S. economic data would prop up market sentiment. The MSCI Latin American stock index fell for the second day in three, shedding 0.49 percent to 3,686.95 as mounting market volatility in Brazil clouded the outlook for the region's equity markets. The index is likely overbought, meaning it may soon fall, according to a technical indicator known as Bollinger Bands. Regional markets slipped as hopes over a solution to the Spain debt problem and robust service sector and employment data in the United States were offset by worries about a slowdown in the Chinese economy. China is Brazil's biggest buyer of iron ore and soybeans. "There is a lack of directional conviction in the air, and asset prices will keep struggling - there's not a single headline or number that will tell us where markets are headed in the region," said Caio Mesquita, who helps manage about $40 million in equities for Gradius Gestão in São Paulo. European equities edged up and the euro steadied against the U.S. dollar, underpinned by a belief that Spain will eventually request financial aid, a step seen by some as needed to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis. In Brazil, investors are reluctant to bet on the stock market's full recovery. Traders and data compiled by Reuters has found foreigners are tactically adding or shedding positions in bank, steel and mining shares. Local investors exited the equity futures market, but timidly reinvested the money in consumer goods shares. Both strategies are adding volatility to the market. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index swung between gains and losses on Wednesday. The Bovespa shed 0.7 percent to 58,829.51, the lowest level in about a month. Only 22 out of the index's 69 stocks rose. "What would be a clear catalyst to the Brazilian market is future growth, but we don't see such optimism doing its job here," Flávio Barros, who oversees about $180 million in stocks at Grau Gestão de Ativos in São Paulo. Preferred shares of mining giant Vale led declines, after falling 1.2 percent. The stock is trading at 6.4 times expected earnings this year, above comparable peers facing lesser revenue and political risks, fund managers said. Steelmakers CSN and Gerdau dropped 1.8 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. According to analysts, gains in those shares during the third quarter were overdone and might be reversed in the coming weeks. "Steel, minerals are likely to remain punished with all this uncertainty," Mesquita said. Petrobras' preferred shares shed 0.9 percent, while homebuilders tumbled led by Gafisa. Analysts at Barclays on Wednesday slashed price targets and estimates for some companies in the industry, citing still-high cost overheads, slow sales and stubborn inventory reduction. Shares of TIM Participações fell for a second day, even after the company denied a report by news magazine Veja saying Brazil's No. 2 wireless carrier faced an investigation by U.S. and local regulators. Giving a boost to the MSCI Latin America, Chile's blue-chip IPSA index gained 0.06 percent as shares of LAN Airlines rose 0.8 percent. Mexico's IPC index fell 0.3 percent as America Móvil advanced. America Movil, the telecommunications company owned by the world's richest man Carlos Slim, dropped 0.9 percent, and broadcaster Televisa slipped 0.6 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1500 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,678.55 -0.72 2.86 Brazil Bovespa 58,796.87 -0.72 3.60 Mexico IPC 40,999.96 -0.48 10.58 Chile IPSA 4,250.62 0.12 1.75 Chile IGPA 20,649.31 0.11 2.58 Argentina MerVal 2,448.58 -0.65 -0.57 Colombia IGBC 14,129.08 -0.58 11.55 Peru IGRA 21,637.93 -0.17 11.12 Venezuela IBC 344,591.22 1.05 194.43