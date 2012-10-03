* Weakness in China and Europe chills commodity sector * Investors lack conviction on direction of markets * Brazil's Bovespa falls 1 pct, Mexico's IPC slips 0.47 pct By Danielle Assalve and Gabriel Stargardter SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Oct 3 Latin American stocks fell on Wednesday, led by Brazilian commodity producers and banks, as investors said weak activity in the Chinese and European economies, where many of the region's exports end up, weighed on the markets. The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 0.86 percent to 3,673.31. Regional markets slipped as surveys coming out of Europe and China painted a troubling picture. The euro zone's economic malaise accelerated last month, while China's economic slowdown looks set to roll over into a seventh quarter, purchasing manager's indexes (PMIs) suggested. China's official services PMI fell to its lowest point since November 2010. The country, which has the world's second-largest economy, is Brazil's biggest buyer of iron ore and soybeans. " Brazil relies heavily on China, mostly in exports, and Vale ends up being hit particularly badly by bad indicators from China," said Mitsuko Kaduoka, head of investment analysis at Indusval & Partners brokerage in Sao Paolo. Preferred shares in Vale fell 1.31 percent, driving the loss in the benchmark Bovespa index. Petrobras' preferred shares shed 1.59 percent. The Bovespa index fell for the seventh time in eight sessions, ending the day down 1 percent at 58,627.33. The index has slipped nearly 6 percent since mid-September. Shares of the country's two largest private-sector banks, Itau and Bradesco, also tumbled. Itau lost 1.29 percent and Bradesco dropped 2.5 percent. Brazilian banks' shares fell sharply last week amid concerns that their profits might decline as the government pushed for lower bank spreads, the difference between what they pay in interest to depositors and what they charge borrowers in interest on loans. A Reuters poll released on Wednesday seemed to show that a hike in interest rates in the world's sixth-largest economy was unlikely when the central bank meets next week, with bankers instead choosing to consolidate the current level and avoid having to raise rates next year. THE HIGH COST OF UNCERTAINTY Traders and analysts said the lack of direction in Europe, where Spain continues to tiptoe around the topic of a financial rescue package, and the negative economic news from China, bewildered the market, making investors wary of placing bets on emerging markets. "The market still has an upward bias, but it has weakened in recent weeks," said Daniel Marques, a technical analyst with Agora Corretora in Rio de Janeiro. He added that low trading volume in previous sessions made it hard to see a clear trend. "The market is confused, stuck around that average 58,000 to 59,000 points," he said. Brazilian steelmakers CSN and Gerdau also slid, with CSN shares off 2.04 percent and Gerdau shares off 0.52 percent. According to analysts, those shares' gains during the third quarter were overdone and might be reversed in the coming weeks. "Steel, minerals are likely to remain punished with all this uncertainty," said Caio Mesquita, who helps manage about $40 million in equities for Gradius Gestao in Sao Paulo. Mexico's IPC index fell 0.47 percent to 41,004.84 as profit-taking wiped out Tuesday's gains, which left the index about 1 percent off the all-time high seen in July. America Movil, the telecommunications company owned by the world's richest man, Carlos Slim, dropped 0.85 percent. Broadcaster Televisa slipped 1.33 percent. "We hope to see the IPC move toward the desired 41,700 following this latest bout of profit-taking," the Mexican brokerage Vector wrote in a note. Chile's blue-chip IPSA index ended the day flat at 4,245.31. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2123 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,673.31 -0.86 Brazil Bovespa 58,627.33 -1 Mexico IPC 41,004.84 -0.47 Chile IPSA 4,245.31 -0 Chile IGPA 20,633.19 0.03 Argentina MerVal 2,455.81 -0.36 Colombia IGBC 14,112.70 -0.70 Peru IGRA 21,432.79 -1.12 Venezuela IBC 365,672.56 7.24