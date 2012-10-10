* Brazil's Bovespa down 0.64 pct; Mexico's IPC falls 0.25 pct * Banco do Brasil down after exclusivity agreement ends * Chile's CorpBanca gains after agreeing to buy Helm Bank By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, Oct 10 Latin American stocks fell for a second straight day on Wednesday on fears a weak global economy would contribute to disappointing third-quarter company earnings. The MSCI Latin American stock index was down 0.6 percent to 3,672.31, continuing a slump from Tuesday after the International Monetary Fund cut global growth forecasts and warned of a prolonged slump in the United States and Europe. Many Latin American countries have been bright spots amid a broad global economic slump in recent months, but local companies are still vulnerable to slowing consumption in the developed world and rising power China. "The market is responding cautiously to the IMF's projections ahead of U.S. earnings reports, which aren't going to be particularly strong," said Andre Perfeito, an economist at Gradual Brokerage in Sao Paulo. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa weakened 0.64 percent to 58,542.63. The region's largest exchange had opened in positive territory as oil company stocks gained on concerns that instability in the Middle East would limit fuel supplies, sending oil prices higher. But state oil giant Petrobras, the top-weighted company in the index, later succumbed to overall pessimism and was down 0.1 percent. Billionaire Eike Batista's oil firm OGX was down 1.9 percent. Banks were also broadly weaker in Sao Paulo. Investors are concerned their profits will fall as the government pushes for lower spreads, the difference between what they pay in interest to depositors and what they charge in interest on loans. Shares of the country's two largest private-sector banks fell. Itau was down 1.1 percent, while Bradesco lost 0.51 percent. Banco do Brasil, Brazil's largest overall lender, fell 0.9 percent after the firm agreed on Wednesday to end exclusivity contracts that prohibited some of its clients from acquiring payroll-deductible loans from other banks. Chile's IPSA index fell 0.46 percent as retailer Falabella led losses, down 0.67 percent. CorpBanca bucked overall losses on the index and rose 2.09 percent the day after its parent company CorpGroup announced a deal to buy Colombia's Helm Bank for around $1.3 billion. That would be the biggest purchase abroad ever by a Chilean financial firm. Mexico's IPC index was down 0.25 percent as shares in broadcaster Grupo Televisa fell 1.64 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1630 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % % change Latest change MSCI LatAm 3,672.38 -0.6 2.56 Brazil Bovespa 58,540.52 -0.68 3.15 Mexico IPC 41,651.46 -0.25 12.34 Chile IPSA 4,247.91 -0.44 1.68 Chile IGPA 20,741.68 -0.34 3.04 Argentina MerVal 2,411.04 -0.98 -2.09 Colombia IGBC 14,221.05 -0.05 12.28 Peru IGRA 21,429.88 -0.36 10.05 Venezuela IBC 341,282.6 0.64 191.60