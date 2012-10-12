* Bovespa closed for holiday; Mexico's IPC, Chile's IPSA
slip
* Eye on upcoming earnings season
By Gabriel Stargardter
MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 Latin American stocks fell
on Friday as investors readied themselves for the possibility of
disappointing earnings reports in the region and on Wall Street.
The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 0.3
percent to 3,694.49. After rising more than 3 percent last
month, the index has seesawed so far in October.
There was no trading on Brazil's Bovespa as it was closed
for a public holiday.
Mexico's IPC index ended down 0.19 percent at
41,665.48. The index has fallen four out of five days this week
as September's rally, which saw the index rise more then 5
percent, cools before earnings season.
"Volume is low, people cautious and all action is driven by
rumors," said Gerardo Roman, head of trading at Actinver
brokerage in Mexico City, referring to Thursday's rumor that
Mexican retailer Chedraui was in talks to buy
smaller rival Comercial Mexicana.
Pointing to the case of JPMorgan Chase & Co, which
on Friday posted record quarterly profits only to see shares
fall 0.48 percent by the afternoon, Roman worried that even
pleasing earnings reports might not be enough to drive gains in
the IPC back to last week's record levels.
"The market is very lazy," he said.
Shares in miner Grupo Mexico, down 2.46
percent, drove losses following Thursday's 2.42 percent gain
after Fitch Ratings said a $2.1 billion settlement with
shareholders of subsidiary Southern Copper Corp would
not affect the group's debt rating.
Telecoms giant America Movil, the top-weighted
company on the index, fell 0.48 percent, while fast food chain
Alsea was one of the few winners, seeing its stock
rise 4.75 percent.
Chile's IPSA index dipped 0.1 percent to 4,246.13 as
shares in Santander Chile fell 2.19 percent after the
Banchile-Citi brokerage lowered earnings expectations on the
stock.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2100 GMT:
Stock indexes Daily pct
Latest change
MSCI Latam 3,694.49 -0.3
Brazil Bovespa 59,161.72 1.21
Mexico IPC 41,665.48 -0.19
Chile IPSA 4,246.13 -0.1
Chile IGPA 20,778.44 -0.01
Argentina MerVal 2,400.13 -0.72
Colombia IGBC 14,273.50 0.35
Peru IGRA 21,410.29 -0.53
Venezuela IBC 0.00 0