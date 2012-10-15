* Brazil's Bovespa up 0.6 pct; Mexico's IPC up 0.6 pct
* Chile, Colombia markets closed for holidays
* Concerns over gov't measures weigh on Brazilian shares
By Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, Oct 15 Latin American stocks rose
moderately in early Monday trading as investors kept their
enthusiasm in check after strong economic data in the United
States and China, and waited for details on financial help for
Spain.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rose a
modest 0.5 percent, cutting early gains as the Standard & Poor's
500, the benchmark U.S. stock index, zigzagged between
negative and positive territories. The S&P 500 was up 0.4
percent near midday in New York.
Markets were closed in Chile and Colombia for the Columbus
Day.
Wall Street had a choppy morning trading even after better-
than-expected U.S. retail sales and Chinese export data.
"The indicators that came out were all good, but risk
aversion remains," said Alvaro Bandeira, partner at Orama
Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. "European leaders will meet
this week. Markets will be on the lookout for it."
The European Council of leaders will meet on Thursday and
Friday to discuss the introduction of a central budget that
could be used to help struggling countries, according to a
report obtained by Reuters.
Spain, which replaced Greece, Ireland and Portugal as the
main focus in the euro zone's debt crisis, may ask for financial
aid from the euro zone next month, euro-zone officials said.
Brazilian stocks weighed on the MSCI regional index as
shares of fuel distributors fell on concern over government
intervention in the sector.
Shares of Ultrapar and Cosan fell
about 3 percent after Brazil's weekly magazine IstoE reported
that President Dilma Rousseff's government is considering
ordering state-owned BR Distribuidora to lower fuel prices to
consumers, forcing its competitors to do the same.
Aggressive government efforts to jumpstart the economy and
take it out of a year-long lull have also hurt shares of banks
and electricity companies over the past few months.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index was up 0.6 percent
at 59,515.82 points. Trading was more volatile and volumes may
be larger than usual because of the settlement and expiration of
futures contracts on the local stock exchange.
Shares in oil company HRT Participacoes em Petroleo SA
rose 8.7 percent after the company said it was in
talks with state-led oil company Petrobras and others
about ways to sell its Amazon natural gas.
Mexico's IPC index gained 0.6 percent as shares in
cement maker Cemex gained about 1 percent. The
company posted a narrower third-quarter loss, helped by stronger
results at its key Mexican and U.S. markets.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1612 GMT:
MSCI LatAm 3,712.58 0.49 2.56
Brazil Bovespa 59,407.13 0.41 4.67
Mexico IPC 41,866.54 0.48 12.92
Argentina MerVal 2,398.87 -0.05 -2.59
Peru IGRA 21,374.68 -0.17 9.76
Venezuela IBC 375,942.69 4.06 221.22