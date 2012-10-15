* Brazil fuel distributors fall on concerns of lower prices
* Brazil's Bovespa up 0.74 pct; Mexico's IPC up 0.82 pct
By Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, Oct 15 Latin American stocks rose
Monday as strong economic data in the United States and China
pushed Mexican stocks to an all-time high and drove Brazil's
main index to a level that could spur profit taking.
The MSCI Latin American stock index rose a
modest 0.64 percent. The index had hit a more than four-month
high in September and has been trading in a narrow range since
then.
Better-than-expected U.S. retail sales and Chinese export
data eased concerns about a slowdown in Latin America's main
trading partners.
Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to the United
States, while Brazil's top trading partner is China.
"Despite the optimism about China's economy, investors are
still being fairly cautious," said Gabriel Ribeiro, an analyst
at Um Investimentos in Sao Paulo.
Analysts cautioned that concerns about Europe's debt crisis
could limit gains in riskier assets around the globe. The
European Council of leaders will meet on Thursday and Friday,
and investors will be looking for signs of agreement among them.
Spain, which has become the main focus in the euro zone's
debt crisis, may ask for financial aid from the euro zone next
month, euro-zone officials said.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index was up 0.74 percent
at 59,601.71 points. Chart analysts said the index may struggle
to advance past the 59,700 level that has spurred profit-taking
in the past.
"We are in a phase of uncertainty, and the market does not
have a clear direction," said Daniel Marques, a technical
analyst at Agora brokerage in Rio de Janeiro. "While I believe
that there is greater chance of further upside, I still do not
think it's time to enter the stock market."
Shares in oil company HRT Participacoes em Petroleo SA
rose 19.28 percent after the company said it was in
talks with state-led oil company Petrobras and others
about ways to sell its Amazon natural gas.
Shares of fuel distributors fell on concern over government
intervention in the sector. Ultrapar fell 7.17
percent and Cosan shed 4.51 percent after Brazilian
weekly magazine IstoE reported that President Dilma Rousseff's
government is considering ordering state-owned BR Distribuidora
to lower fuel prices to consumers, forcing its competitors to do
the same.
Aggressive government efforts to jumpstart the economy after
a year-long lull have also hurt shares of banks and electricity
companies over the past few months.
Mexico's IPC index gained 0.82 percent to 42,008.55
points, its highest close ever as top retailer WalMart de Mexico
rose 1.85 percent ahead of its earnings results,
due on Wednesday.
Shares in cement maker Cemex dipped 0.35 percent
after the company reported quarterly results. The shares had
risen more than 1 percent earlier in the session.
Cemex posted a third-quarter loss that was much narrower
than a year ago, in previous quarters, helped by stronger
results at its key Mexican and U.S. markets. But it forecast a
decline in 2012 in consolidated volumes for cement and for
ready-mix and aggregates volumes.
Markets were closed in Chile and Colombia for a holiday.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2200 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % year-to-
Latest change ate %
change
MSCI LatAm 3,718.06 0.64 3.21
Brazil Bovespa 59,601.71 0.74 5.02
Mexico IPC 40,677.48 0.82 9.71
Chile IPSA 4,246.13 Closed 1.64
Chile IGPA 20,778.44 Closed 3.22
Argentina MerVal 2,405.08 0.2 -2.34
Colombia IGBC 14,273.50 Closed 12.69
Peru IGRA 21,349.18 -0.29 9.63
Venezuela IBC 363,070.81 0.5 210.22