By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, Oct 17 Latin American stocks gained
on Wednesday after key trading partner China said it was
confident of reaching its economic growth target for the year
and the United States reported groundbreaking on new homes
surged to the fastest pace in more than four years.
The MSCI Latin American stock index climbed
for a third straight day, adding 0.12 percent to 3,760.17 after
finding support at its 175-day simple moving average.
Mining firms and homebuilders drove Brazil's benchmark
Bovespa index to a fourth consecutive gain, while
bottling group Femsa led Mexico's bourse higher.
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said the government is confident
of achieving its 7.5 percent growth target for 2012, according
to a media report published Wednesday.
China, which is due to release third-quarter gross domestic
product data on Thursday, is Brazil's biggest trading partner
and a key purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such
as iron ore, soy, copper and petroleum. Analysts expect China's
economy grew 7.4 percent from July to September, marking a
seventh straight quarter of slowdown.
"The pronouncement on its own may not be enough to calm
markets, and people are waiting for the actual release," said
Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst with Leme Investimentos in
Florianopolis, Brazil. "If China is growing slower than
expected, we will see an impact on commodities firms like Vale.
If not, we will see a gaining trend that will help push us
through current levels."
The Bovespa rose 0.59 percent to 60,094.06. The index has
been struggling to close above 60,000 points in recent sessions
as the absence of a strong positive driver spurred
profit-taking, analysts said.
Shares of iron-ore mining giant Vale, which
counts China as its biggest customer, rose 1.9 percent,
contributing the most to the Bovespa's gains. The company is due
to release third-quarter production figures after the market
close.
Preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras
traded flat a day after the chief executive said the
company does not expect to receive government permission "in the
short term" to raise fuel prices that have caused refining
division losses.
"It seems like the government put the brakes on it as the
recent fall in interest rates put inflation risk back on the
table, and a fuel price cut could add to that," Brugger said.
Shares of shipbuilder OSX rose more than 9
percent after the company, controlled by Brazilian billionaire
Eike Batista, said on Wednesday that it plans to raise $500
million of new capital.
Mexico's IPC index extended gains into a third
straight session, rising 0.28 percent to 42,638.22. A technical
indicator known as the relative strength index crossed further
into "overbought" territory, however, indicating stocks may be
due to fall in coming sessions.
Mexican shares were boosted after U.S. data showed
groundbreaking on new homes surged in September to their fastest
pace in more than four years, suggesting an economic recovery in
Mexico's top trading partner is gaining steam.
Bottling company Femsa gained 1.27 percent, driving gains in
the index, while retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico
rose 0.38 percent.
Chile's IPSA index gained 0.19 percent to 4,298.55
as shares of retailer Falabella climbed 0.57 percent.
Shares of lender Banco de Chile, Chile's
second-largest bank, rose 0.48 percent after shareholders
approved a capital increase of about $530 million on Wednesday.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1515 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,760.17 0.12 4.26
Brazil Bovespa 60,094.06 0.59 5.89
Mexico IPC 42,638.22 0.28 15.00
Chile IPSA 4,298.55 0.19 2.90
Chile IGPA 20,982.02 0.15 4.23
Argentina MerVal 2,452.42 1.03 -0.41
Colombia IGBC 14,563.80 0.85 14.99
Peru IGRA 21,426.27 -0.22 10.03
Venezuela IBC 369,506.75 0 215.72