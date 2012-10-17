* China Premier Wen confident of reaching growth target * U.S. homebuilding starts hit fastest pace in four years * Brazil Bovespa gains 0.59 pct; Mexico IPC up 0.28 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Oct 17 Latin American stocks gained on Wednesday after key trading partner China said it was confident of reaching its economic growth target for the year and the United States reported groundbreaking on new homes surged to the fastest pace in more than four years. The MSCI Latin American stock index climbed for a third straight day, adding 0.12 percent to 3,760.17 after finding support at its 175-day simple moving average. Mining firms and homebuilders drove Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index to a fourth consecutive gain, while bottling group Femsa led Mexico's bourse higher. Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said the government is confident of achieving its 7.5 percent growth target for 2012, according to a media report published Wednesday. China, which is due to release third-quarter gross domestic product data on Thursday, is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron ore, soy, copper and petroleum. Analysts expect China's economy grew 7.4 percent from July to September, marking a seventh straight quarter of slowdown. "The pronouncement on its own may not be enough to calm markets, and people are waiting for the actual release," said Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst with Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil. "If China is growing slower than expected, we will see an impact on commodities firms like Vale. If not, we will see a gaining trend that will help push us through current levels." The Bovespa rose 0.59 percent to 60,094.06. The index has been struggling to close above 60,000 points in recent sessions as the absence of a strong positive driver spurred profit-taking, analysts said. Shares of iron-ore mining giant Vale, which counts China as its biggest customer, rose 1.9 percent, contributing the most to the Bovespa's gains. The company is due to release third-quarter production figures after the market close. Preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras traded flat a day after the chief executive said the company does not expect to receive government permission "in the short term" to raise fuel prices that have caused refining division losses. "It seems like the government put the brakes on it as the recent fall in interest rates put inflation risk back on the table, and a fuel price cut could add to that," Brugger said. Shares of shipbuilder OSX rose more than 9 percent after the company, controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, said on Wednesday that it plans to raise $500 million of new capital. Mexico's IPC index extended gains into a third straight session, rising 0.28 percent to 42,638.22. A technical indicator known as the relative strength index crossed further into "overbought" territory, however, indicating stocks may be due to fall in coming sessions. Mexican shares were boosted after U.S. data showed groundbreaking on new homes surged in September to their fastest pace in more than four years, suggesting an economic recovery in Mexico's top trading partner is gaining steam. Bottling company Femsa gained 1.27 percent, driving gains in the index, while retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico rose 0.38 percent. Chile's IPSA index gained 0.19 percent to 4,298.55 as shares of retailer Falabella climbed 0.57 percent. Shares of lender Banco de Chile, Chile's second-largest bank, rose 0.48 percent after shareholders approved a capital increase of about $530 million on Wednesday. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1515 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,760.17 0.12 4.26 Brazil Bovespa 60,094.06 0.59 5.89 Mexico IPC 42,638.22 0.28 15.00 Chile IPSA 4,298.55 0.19 2.90 Chile IGPA 20,982.02 0.15 4.23 Argentina MerVal 2,452.42 1.03 -0.41 Colombia IGBC 14,563.80 0.85 14.99 Peru IGRA 21,426.27 -0.22 10.03 Venezuela IBC 369,506.75 0 215.72