(Updates prices, adds quotes)

* China confident of reaching growth target

* U.S. homebuilding starts hit fastest pace in four years

* Brazil's Bovespa gains 0.57 pct; Mexico's IPC up 0.1 pct

By Gabriel Stargardter and Danielle Assalve

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Oct 17 Latin American stocks gained on Wednesday after trading partner China said it was confident of reaching its economic growth target for the year and the United States reported strong homes data.

The MSCI Latin American stock index climbed for a third straight day, adding 0.12 percent to 3,760.07 after finding support at its 175-day simple moving average.

Mining firms and homebuilders drove Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index to a fourth consecutive gain, while bottling group Femsa led Mexico's bourse higher.

Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said his government is confident of achieving its 7.5 percent growth target for 2012, according to a media report published Wednesday.

China, which is due to release third-quarter gross domestic product data on Thursday, is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a major buyer of Latin American commodities such as iron ore, soy, copper and petroleum.

This added to more positive news from the United States, where data showed groundbreaking on new homes surged in September to their fastest pace in more than four years, suggesting an economic recovery in one of the region's top trading partners is gaining steam.

"We're seeing a greater dynamism in the U.S. economy and this, coupled with a stabilization of Chinese growth and a scenario of less bad news in Europe, should set the stage for the bourse to improve," said Newton Rosa, chief economist at SulAmerica brokerage in Sao Paulo.

The Bovespa rose 0.57 percent to 60,087.29. The index has been struggling to close above 60,000 points in recent sessions as the absence of a strong positive driver spurred profit-taking, analysts said.

Shares of iron-ore mining giant Vale, which counts China as its biggest customer, rose 1.59 percent, contributing the most to the Bovespa's gains. The company is due to release third-quarter production figures after the market close.

Preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras were down 0.79 percent a day after the chief executive said the company does not expect to receive government permission "in the short term" to raise fuel prices that have caused refining division losses.

Shares of shipbuilder OSX rose more than 8 percent after the company, controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, said on Wednesday that it plans to raise $500 million of new capital.

Mexico's IPC index cooled from an intra-day record high to close up 0.1 percent at 42,559.98. Analysts warned that more profit-taking may lie ahead as the index climbs down from its recent peaks.

"The rise in the market led to over-buying in shares and the IPC as a whole," said Gerardo Copca, a strategist at the Metanalisis consultancy in Mexico City.

"That will lead to profit-taking which is just and fair. The market needs to breathe after big moves."

Bottling company Femsa gained 0.79 percent, driving gains in the index. Copca said he expected positive earnings from Femsa on the back of their successful chain of Oxxo convenience stores. Baker Grupo Bimbo added 2.3 percent.

Chile's IPSA index gained 0.5 percent to 4,311.66 as shares of retailer Falabella climbed 1.83 percent.

Shares of lender Banco de Chile, Chile's second-largest bank, rose 1.2 percent after shareholders approved a capital increase of about $530 million on Wednesday.

Latin America's key stock indexes at 2044 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Pct change

MSCI Latam 3,760.07 0.12

Brazil Bovespa 60,087.29 0.57

Mexico IPC 42,559.98 0.1

Chile IPSA 4,311.66 0.5

Chile IGPA 21,043.31 0.44

Argentina MerVal 2,471.54 1.82

Colombia IGBC 14,653.26 1.47

Peru IGRA 21,529.58 0.27

Venezuela IBC 374,655.50 1.39

(Reporting by Danielle Assalve, Asher Levine, Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)