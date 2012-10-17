(Updates prices, adds quotes)
* China confident of reaching growth target
* U.S. homebuilding starts hit fastest pace in four years
* Brazil's Bovespa gains 0.57 pct; Mexico's IPC up 0.1 pct
By Gabriel Stargardter and Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY Oct 17 Latin American
stocks gained on Wednesday after trading partner China said it
was confident of reaching its economic growth target for the
year and the United States reported strong homes data.
The MSCI Latin American stock index climbed
for a third straight day, adding 0.12 percent to 3,760.07 after
finding support at its 175-day simple moving average.
Mining firms and homebuilders drove Brazil's benchmark
Bovespa index to a fourth consecutive gain, while
bottling group Femsa led Mexico's bourse higher.
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said his government is confident
of achieving its 7.5 percent growth target for 2012, according
to a media report published Wednesday.
China, which is due to release third-quarter gross domestic
product data on Thursday, is Brazil's biggest trading partner
and a major buyer of Latin American commodities such as iron
ore, soy, copper and petroleum.
This added to more positive news from the United States,
where data showed groundbreaking on new homes surged in
September to their fastest pace in more than four years,
suggesting an economic recovery in one of the region's top
trading partners is gaining steam.
"We're seeing a greater dynamism in the U.S. economy and
this, coupled with a stabilization of Chinese growth and a
scenario of less bad news in Europe, should set the stage for
the bourse to improve," said Newton Rosa, chief economist at
SulAmerica brokerage in Sao Paulo.
The Bovespa rose 0.57 percent to 60,087.29. The index has
been struggling to close above 60,000 points in recent sessions
as the absence of a strong positive driver spurred
profit-taking, analysts said.
Shares of iron-ore mining giant Vale, which
counts China as its biggest customer, rose 1.59 percent,
contributing the most to the Bovespa's gains. The company is due
to release third-quarter production figures after the market
close.
Preferred shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras
were down 0.79 percent a day after the chief
executive said the company does not expect to receive government
permission "in the short term" to raise fuel prices that have
caused refining division losses.
Shares of shipbuilder OSX rose more than 8
percent after the company, controlled by Brazilian billionaire
Eike Batista, said on Wednesday that it plans to raise $500
million of new capital.
Mexico's IPC index cooled from an intra-day record
high to close up 0.1 percent at 42,559.98. Analysts warned that
more profit-taking may lie ahead as the index climbs down from
its recent peaks.
"The rise in the market led to over-buying in shares and the
IPC as a whole," said Gerardo Copca, a strategist at the
Metanalisis consultancy in Mexico City.
"That will lead to profit-taking which is just and fair. The
market needs to breathe after big moves."
Bottling company Femsa gained 0.79 percent, driving gains in
the index. Copca said he expected positive earnings from Femsa
on the back of their successful chain of Oxxo convenience
stores. Baker Grupo Bimbo added 2.3 percent.
Chile's IPSA index gained 0.5 percent to 4,311.66 as
shares of retailer Falabella climbed 1.83 percent.
Shares of lender Banco de Chile, Chile's
second-largest bank, rose 1.2 percent after shareholders
approved a capital increase of about $530 million on Wednesday.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2044 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Pct change
MSCI Latam 3,760.07 0.12
Brazil Bovespa 60,087.29 0.57
Mexico IPC 42,559.98 0.1
Chile IPSA 4,311.66 0.5
Chile IGPA 21,043.31 0.44
Argentina MerVal 2,471.54 1.82
Colombia IGBC 14,653.26 1.47
Peru IGRA 21,529.58 0.27
Venezuela IBC 374,655.50 1.39
(Reporting by Danielle Assalve, Asher Levine, Gabriel
Stargardter; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)