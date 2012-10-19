* Weak earnings abroad sap confidence in local shares

* Chile's Cencosud plunges on capital increase plan

* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.16 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.37 pct

By Asher Levine

SAO PAULO, Oct 19 Latin American stocks posted their biggest decline in over a week on Friday after lackluster results by some leading U.S. companies spooked investors about the global economic climate.

The MSCI Latin American stock index dropped 0.8 percent to 3,729.16, though it was on track for a weekly gain of nearly 1 percent. A technical momentum indicator known as slow stochastics approached a "bearish cross" into overbought territory, suggesting shares may fall in coming days.

Mining giant Vale drove Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index to its biggest daily loss of the month, while retailer Cencosud dragged on Chile's IPSA index.

Local shares tracked external markets lower in the wake of disappointing results from McDonald's Corp, Microsoft and Google as investors reevaluated the impact of a sluggish global economy on the outlook for Latin America.

"The corporate scenario is what's driving the market today," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a broker at Renascenca Corretora in Sao Paulo. "People are thinking we could see the same thing that is happening with corporate results abroad also happening here."

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the second straight day, losing 1.16 percent to 59,041.68, though is on track to end the week nearly unchanged.

"The market is without direction right now and people are working off isolated issues without a clear trend one way or the other," Monteiro added.

Heavily weighted mining firm Vale slipped 1.2 percent, contributing the most to the index's losses, while state-controlled oil company Petrobras dropped 0.6 percent.

Clothing retailer Cia Hering was the biggest percentage loser on the Bovespa, plunging nearly 6 percent after it reported a 14.2 percent drop in third-quarter income compared with the same period last year.

Steelmakers also fell, with shares of Gerdau slipping 2.4 percent and those of rival CSN down 1.8 percent.

Brazil's domestic flat and long steel sales fell a combined 6 percent in September on a sequential basis, indicating that demand for rods, plates and slabs remains "weak" in Latin America's largest economy, analysts at BTG Pactual Group said on Friday.

Mexico's IPC index fell its most in over a week, losing 0.37 percent to 42,435.06, though it was still on track to post a 2 percent weekly gain.

Lender Grupo Financiero Banorte fell 1 percent, contributing the most to the index's losses, while mining company Industrias Penoles lost 1.9 percent.

Cement manufacturer Cemex dropped 0.9 percent after it said on Friday that it plans to list about 24 percent of its Cemex Latam Holdings unit on the Colombian stock market in an effort to raise cash to help ease its bulky debts.

Chile's IPSA index posted its biggest loss since late August as shares of retailer Cencosud plunged.

Cencosud dropped around 6 percent after the firm said on Friday that it aims to propose a capital increase of around $1.5 billion to shareholders within the next 120 days and issue around $1 billion in bonds on the U.S. market within the next 90 days.

Latin America's key stock indexes at 1516 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD %

Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,729.16 -0.8 4.36

Brazil Bovespa 59,041.68 -1.16 4.03

Mexico IPC 42,435.06 -0.37 14.45

Chile IPSA 4,281.57 -0.94 2.49

Chile IGPA 20,930.54 -0.75 3.98

Argentina MerVal 2,429.75 -1.06 -1.34

Colombia IGBC 14,776.43 -0.39 16.66

Peru IGRA 21,447.00 -0.14 10.14

Venezuela IBC 375,649.91 0.26 220.97

(Editing by Leslie Adler)