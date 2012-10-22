* Investors turning attention toward earnings season
* Cencosud continues slide on Chile's IPCA index
* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.25 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.21 pct
By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, Oct 22 Latin American stocks were
flat on Monday as steelmakers helped offset weak financial
shares on Brazil's Bovespa index and investors took profits
following recent gains in Mexico's bourse.
The MSCI Latin American stock index traded
unchanged at 3,725.87 points.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 0.25
percent to 59,068.76.
Steelmakers Usiminas and Gerdau rose
2.1 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively, as investors,
encouraged by firmer steel prices in top consumer China, sought
out cheap shares following recent losses.
"The market is very volatile," said Pedro Galdi, chief
strategist at SLW Corretora in Sao Paulo. "Usiminas is a
highlight in a weak market, which as a whole is now turning its
attention to corporate earnings."
Shares in lender Banco Bradesco fell 0.5 percent
after the company reported declining net interest income and
profitability indicators as well as sluggish loan growth during
the third quarter.
"Banks have been affected by the reduction in spreads and
fees, non-performing loans and smaller profit margins," said
Ariovaldo Santos, a stock trading manager at brokerage H.Commcor
in Sao Paulo. "Results were reasonable but people were looking
for more and are getting out."
Card payment processor Cielo dragged on the
Bovespa, with shares down 4 percent after a local newspaper
reported on Monday that Brazil's government will press card
payment processors to charge less for clearing transactions.
Shares of iron ore producer MMX, controlled by
Brazil's richest man Eike Batista, gained 1.7 percent after the
company said on Monday that Batista bought an additional 31.3
million shares, raising his stake in the company to 46.41
percent.
Mexico's IPC index fell for the second straight
session, losing 0.21 percent to 42,298.32, though the index
remains near record highs. Shares of bottling company Femsa
and financial firm Grupo Financiero Banorte
weighed.
Data on Monday showed Mexican retail sales in August were
stronger than expected.
"The rally in the local market could be extended given that
more solid signals of economic growth exist here than abroad,"
Rodolfo Campuzano from Invex brokerage wrote in a note.
Mexican earnings, the bulk of which come out this week, will
need to be strong to justify record levels, analysts said.
Plastic pipe maker Mexichem traded flat ahead
of third-quarter results, where it is expected to post a surge
in earnings and a more than 60 percent jump in sales as it
consolidates recent acquisitions from a global buying spree.
Shares in top retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico
slipped 0.4 percent. The stock has been unable to break past
resistance above 39 pesos even after posting strong earnings
last week amid concerns about a bribery probe by U.S. and
Mexican authorities.
Chile's IPSA index lost 0.3 percent to 4,252.41 as
retailer Cencosud shed 2.7 percent.
Shares in Cencosud are down 8.5 percent since Thursday's
close after the company said on Friday that it will propose a
capital increase and bond issue to buy French retailer
Carrefour's Colombian assets.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1419 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,725.87 0 3.43
Brazil Bovespa 59,068.76 0.25 4.08
Mexico IPC 42,298.32 -0.21 14.08
Chile IPSA 4,252.41 -0.3 1.79
Chile IGPA 20,826.43 -0.22 3.46
Argentina MerVal 2,430.78 0.11 -1.29
Colombia IGBC 14,907.35 0.39 17.70
Peru IGRA 21,443.97 0 10.12
Venezuela IBC 374,691.41 0 220.15
(Additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City;
Editing by Andrea Ricci)